It's a game of inches. And TCU learned that the hard way in overtime against Kansas State in the Big 12 championship. Following a run by Max Duggan that was ruled as just short of the end zone, the Horned Frogs opted to hand the ball off to running back Kendre Miller to try and score on the third-and-goal from inside the one. The initial ruling on the field was that his run up the middle was short of the line, but an overhead angle certainly made it appear like he had reached the end zone while in the pile at the line.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO