Santa Maria police release video of deadly altercation
Santa Maria police released wild video footage of an incident in October in which officers shot and killed a man armed with knives who had attempted to break into an apartment with a woman and child inside. In the video, which contains multiple camera angles, including drone footage spliced in,...
Cambria man gets 28 years to life for kidnapping, raping hiker
A San Luis Obispo County judge sentenced a 33-year-old Cambria man to 28 years to life in prison for kidnapping and raping a hiker. On June 27, 2021, Jesus Barajas Valdovinos grabbed a woman hiking on the Santa Rosa Creek Trail south of Windsor Boulevard in Cambria, dragged her off the trail and sexually assaulted her for several hours. Barajas Valdovinos then fled the scene.
