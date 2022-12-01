Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired nurse to lead Hazleton Area School Board
Ellen McBride was elected unanimously as president of Hazleton Area School Board on Monday. A former school nurse, McBride won a seat on the board in 2019 and takes the presidency while three school building projects are underway. The district is opening a center for its cyber school in Laurel...
Luzerne County poll workers will receive $60 for staying later on election night
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Poll workers will receive an extra $60 — $30 per hour — for staying two hours later the night of the Nov. 8 general election, Luzerne County’s Election Board unanimously decided during a special meeting Monday. A shortage...
WFMZ-TV Online
City council applicant withdraws; past felony prompts eligibility questions
An applicant for a vacant Scranton City Council seat withdrew from consideration Monday amid questions of whether a past felony precludes him from holding the position. City zoning board member Robert Gowin-Collins — one of four applicants to interview last week for the vacancy — pleaded guilty in 2009 to a felony criminal trespassing charge stemming from a 2008 incident at a former business in Wilkes-Barre Twp., Luzerne County.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Hunterdon County, New Jersey needs to have conversations about race
A nonprofit leader says Hunterdon County, New Jersey, needs to have uncomfortable conversations about race in order to move forward. This comes as she reports a number of disturbing incidents while working in the community. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story. Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers a beloved...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Perkiomen teachers hold peaceful demonstration asking for fair contract
More than 150 teachers packed a school board meeting in Montgomery County Monday night. Teachers have been working without a contract since the end of June. The peaceful demonstration was held at the Upper Perkiomen School District Education Center. The teacher contract expired on June 30. Teacher's spoke at a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes
A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer supervisors advance plan for 4-warehouse complex
PALMER TWP., Pa. – Another development project moved forward Monday night, as the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors approved a conditional-use amendment request for four distribution warehouses offered by developer FR Newlins Logistics Park LLC. The proposal, known as First Park 33, calls for four buildings ranging from 151,000...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN breaks ground on Lower Macungie hospital
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health network broke ground Monday on a new, acute care hospital in Lower Macungie Township, right on route 100. This "neighborhood hospital" is a first of its kind for them. Smaller, suburban hospitals are the new trend that's picking up steam. A release...
WFMZ-TV Online
Laurel Run Dam removal will address public safety and ecology, forestry official says
The removal of Laurel Run Dam No. 2 in Plains Twp. will improve public safety and the ecology of the area around the 137-year-old dam, a state Bureau of Forestry official said Monday. A contractor recently began to dismantle the dam, near Seven Tubs Recreation Area, the Department of Conservation...
WFMZ-TV Online
2-warehouse plan in Palmer gets OK after rejection last week
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for two distribution centers at the southwest corner of Main Street and Van Buren Road. The vote was 4-1. The vote came six days after the plan was rejected by a 2-2 vote during last Tuesday's meeting. Later in that meeting, the decision was tabled until Monday evening based on the advice of Solicitor Charles Bruno due to Supervisor Michael Mitchell's absence. A deadlocked vote means a motion fails.
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County officials exploring future jail options; another tour of SCI-Retreat planned
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County officials will take another tour of the former site of State Correctional Institution-Retreat this week, as they explore future options for the county jail. Mark Rockovich, head of the county division of corrections, gave a detailed presentation at Tuesday’s county council work session. It focused...
thevalleyledger.com
Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Expands Administrative Team
PHOTO CREDIT: Communities In Schools of Eastern PA. The organization recently hired a program manager and a manager of advancement. Allentown, PA (December 2, 2022) – Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA), an agency that removes the nonacademic barriers that keep students from achieving academically and in life, recently hired Darline Nyangweso as a program manager and Robin Kulesa as manager of advancement.
WFMZ-TV Online
Animals march the streets of Montgomery County
PENNSBURG, Pa. - A Christmas parade in Montgomery County goes to the dogs, and other animals. The 20th annual animal parade began in Red Hill on Sunday afternoon. The 3-mile route traveled down Main Street through Pennsburg and ended in East Greenville. There were lots of dressed-up dogs, along with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman, former WFMZ intern competing to be Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. – Berks County will be represented in the upcoming Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former WFMZ intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," said Alysa Bainbridge. "I created a great reel...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chief Friel to serve as President of Police Chief’s Association of Bucks Co.
A new President was sworn in to serve in the role for the Police Chief’s Association of Bucks County. Chief Daniel J. Friel was sworn in last week. He is the Chief of the Warrington Twp. Police Department. Chief Friel has served on the Executive Board for the past...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hunterdon Co. nonprofit leader opens up about racist experiences with hopes to spark change
FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A nonprofit leader says Hunterdon County needs to have uncomfortable conversations about race in order to move forward. It comes as she reports a number of disturbing incidents while working in the community. The rural hills of Hunterdon County can be quiet, sometimes too much so, for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Scheduled roadwork for the week of 12/5/22
The state Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on U.S. Route 11 (Main Street) and state Route 2031 (Stephenson Street) in Duryea on Saturday for the Duryea Christmas Stroll from 4 to 8 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. court dismisses school mask mandate lawsuit
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging mask mandates that had been in place in Parkland, Stroudsburg and several other school districts. The lawsuit was filed early this year by a group of parents on behalf of their children. They argue the school districts...
WFMZ-TV Online
One Election Day investigation ongoing; one on hold for now
Luzerne County’s internal investigation into a ballot paper shortage on Election Day last month will wait until the district attorney’s office completes its investigation, acting county Manager Brian Swetz said Sunday. The shortage of paper to print ballots impacted dozens of polling sites throughout the county for the...
Carroll bows out as state rep. after 16 years
HUGHESTOWN – As the saying goes, “All good things come to an end,” and for Michael Carroll, his time has come to an end as a
