PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for two distribution centers at the southwest corner of Main Street and Van Buren Road. The vote was 4-1. The vote came six days after the plan was rejected by a 2-2 vote during last Tuesday's meeting. Later in that meeting, the decision was tabled until Monday evening based on the advice of Solicitor Charles Bruno due to Supervisor Michael Mitchell's absence. A deadlocked vote means a motion fails.

4 HOURS AGO