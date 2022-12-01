Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Former Dodger Joins Brewers on Minor League Deal
This upcoming offseason, Former Dodgers infielder, Eddy Alvarez will be joining the Brewers for spring training.
Phillies, Trea Turner Agree on 11-Year Contract
The former Dodgers shortstop reportedly has agreed to a massive contract with Philadelphia.
Viva El Birdos
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking at catchers during Winter Meetings - A Hunt and Peck
With the retirement of the Cardinals longtime catcher Yadier Molina the Cardinals find themselves looking in a market they had been out of for nineteen seasons: starting catcher. With the position open for the first time in nearly two decades the Cardinals will be making catchers their priority at this winter’s meetings according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Per Goold:
Maine Campus
TWISH: Barry Bonds signs a record-breaking contract with the San Francisco Giants
On Dec. 6, 1992, Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder 28-year-old Barry Bonds signed a record-breaking deal at the time: a six-year, $43.75–million contract with the San Francisco Giants. This move not only reshaped the world of baseball but would also play a major factor years later in one of the biggest sports scandals of all time.
Camden Chat
Sunday Bird Droppings: Orioles head into winter meetings needing more pitching
There are now three months and 26 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. The annual MLB winter meetings begin today in San Diego. Unlike last year, when there was no chance of anything major happening due to being in the early days of the lockout, we are back to the norm where there could be a flurry of activity. The Orioles have already started warming up the stove themselves, with yesterday’s news of the pending-physical signing of veteran pitcher Kyle Gibson.
Minnesota Woman Invites TV Star To Wedding, He Responds
Welp, she definitely gets some points for trying! You may have heard this story about a woman who invited a famous television star to her wedding on Twitter only to get a shocking response. It turns out the woman is from Minnesota. Speaking of celebrities in Minnesota, a movie star...
Twins Can’t Freeze During Winter Meetings
Just in case you forgot we live in the Northland, Mother Nature decided to remind us over the past week. Thanksgiving weekend had temperatures around 50 degrees. This weekend? We are looking at low temperatures in the single digits. Oh, and we became a bit of a snow globe this week as well.
Padres lose to Phillies again, lose out on Trea Turner again
All-Star shortstop agrees to 11-year, $300 million contract, thwarting Padres' hopes of adding player they traded in 2014
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0