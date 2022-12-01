Read full article on original website
WEATHER 12-5,2022 Rains Begin and They Will Be Here For Awhile
Well if you enjoy sunshine and dry weather… you are going to be disappointed for a week maybe longer. Rains are forecast every day through the weekend and cloudy skies are sticking around also. Hydrologic Outlook. Hydrologic Outlook TNC003-015-021-027-031-035-037-041-043-049-055-061-081-083-085-087- 099-101-111-117-119-125-133-135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175- 177-181-185-187-189-051800- Hydrologic Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 234...
wgnsradio.com
Flooding Possible This Week Across Middle Tennessee
Moderate to heavy rainfall will begin to impact Middle Tennessee on Monday. As multiple waves of rain cross the region through the week, rainfall totals will build to 3 to 6 inches. The threat for flooding will start late Monday into early Tuesday for areas south of I-40, especially near...
wvlt.tv
LIST: Christmas parades across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas festivities are in full swing across the region, giving East Tennesseans many opportunities to celebrate the holidays. Grab your coat and scarf because many parades will be underway in December. The dates and times can be found below. Friday, December 2. 7 p.m. - WIVK...
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WATE
Rent The Chicken: Tennessee farmer finds unique way to make a profit
LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the ease of rolling down the aisle at a grocery store plopping food from the checklist into the buggy or better yet, scrolling down the page of a website and clicking items to add to a cart for delivery or pickup, the knowledge of where that food comes from has been lost by many.
Christmas parades happening this weekend in Middle Tennessee
Here's a list of Christmas parades that take place on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, in Middle Tennessee.
WSMV
Tennessee drivers react to TDOT’s proposed paid express lanes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers have mixed reactions to Department of Transportation’s “Choice Lanes,” a proposal to improve congestion in the state. Choice Lanes, which is part of TDOT’s public-private partnerships, are paid express lanes that drivers can choose to take at a price to get to their destination quicker.
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
WKRN
Tennessee could increase EV fee
The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
The Best Place To Live In Tennessee
Tennessee is no stranger to luring people to its dazzling lights, southern food, and epic music scene. But which city is the best in the state? Here's more.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: HICKMAN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 WEST AT THE 8.4 MILE MARKER. ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS WILL FRIDAY DECEMBER 9TH IN MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wvlt.tv
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
wmot.org
Tennessee COVID-19 hospitalizations headed higher once again while deaths, new infections fall
(Mike Osborne) — COVID-19 related Tennessee deaths and new infection counts fell again this past week, but hospitalizations began to rise once again. New case counts have fallen three weeks in a row, statewide. New infections dropped eleven percent during the week that ended Saturday. Metro Nashville saw a six percent decline.
Dresden Enterprise
Local Firefighters Battle Multiple Blazes
Local firefighters were kept busy these past few days responding to a variety of fires. The home of Robert Solomon, located at 214 Blooming Grove South of McKenzie in Weakley County, was destroyed by a late afternoon fire on Sunday, Nov. 20. After receiving a fire call at approximately 5:15...
Final Scores for the 2022 BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships
The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships have returned to Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium. Nine championship games will be held December 1-3, 2022. Below are the scores for the games in our middle Tennessee coverage area. As games are played, we will update this article with the final score. Division II Class AA CPA 0 vs […] The post Final Scores for the 2022 BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Tennessee Couple In Disbelief After Winning Huge Lottery Prize
"We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big."
