ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
miamisburgathletics.com

Girls Varsity Basketball beats Edgewood (Trenton) 42 – 33

Lady Vikings win on the road over Edgewood 42-33. Alley Haas led all scorers with 18 points followed by Kaleigh Norman with 11. The Vikings are back in action Wednesday at home against Northmont.

Comments / 0

Community Policy