Read full article on original website
Related
miamisburgathletics.com
Girls Varsity Basketball beats Edgewood (Trenton) 42 – 33
Lady Vikings win on the road over Edgewood 42-33. Alley Haas led all scorers with 18 points followed by Kaleigh Norman with 11. The Vikings are back in action Wednesday at home against Northmont.
miamisburgathletics.com
Wrestling Wrestles in Harrison Duals, Xenia Invitational and Girls Hammer and Anvil
Domitor 2-3 Lemons 2-3 **1st varsity win. We also had a few wrestlers compete in the Xenia varsity tournament,
Comments / 0