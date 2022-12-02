One of the most frustrating things as a teenager in high school is having to wake up 10-15 minutes earlier for 3 straight weeks because there is construction right in front of your school. Heading to Frederick High School at 7 in the morning on Colorado right before Tipple was one of the busiest streets in Frederick. Sometimes it would get backed up all the way from Safeway. It was so bad even if you left 10 minutes earlier and went down Colorado you would still be late. So people started taking Silver Birch and turning down Tipple and going the back way.

1 DAY AGO