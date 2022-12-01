If you ask me what my favorite salad dressing is I’d answer in a heartbeat: ranch. A lot of other people seem to agree with me! But, sometimes it’s nice to mix it up a little bit from time to time. I’m also a big fan of freshly cracked black pepper so this cracked pepper salad dressing sounded right up my alley and it’s so much better than I imagined. It’s not difficult to make your own dressing at home and the nice thing is that you can make it to suit your palette!

17 HOURS AGO