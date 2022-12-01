Canada vs Morocco score, result: Ziyech, En-Nesyri seal top spot in World Cup Group F over Croatia, Belgium

Read full article on original website
Japan vs Croatia World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Despite edging out Spain to top Group E, Japan have ended up with the tougher Round of 16 match on paper as they take on 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. Both sides required positive results last time out with Japan beating Spain 2-1 and Croatia holding on for a nervy 0-0 draw with Belgium that saw the world No.2 sent packing from Qatar.
World Cup final comes early: England vs France is worthy of being a title match, instead it's a quarterfinal
Each, in their own way, is the center of the soccer universe. Perhaps that helps explain why they so rarely enter each other’s orbits. France is the reigning FIFA World Cup champion. England is the home of the richest and most powerful league in the world game. As close as they are geographically, separated by a 21-mile-wide channel, their men’s national teams have met only 31 times, have not played a game in five years and have not played a game that mattered in a decade, since they drew in their opening game at Euro 2012.
BOTHROYD: Japan have shown resilience so far, but now must attack Croatia with World Cup quarterfinal in sight
In his latest column for The Sporting News, former J.League star Jay Bothroyd gives his thoughts on how Japan can beat Croatia, for a place in history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Japan play their best football when they’re underdogs. Some people will see it like that again against...
Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask at the World Cup? Explaining reason South Korea star needs protection
South Korea face a real challenge at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal. Paulo Bento's side eased through AFC qualifying to reach Qatar and they are competing in their 11th World Cup finals. The passionate South Korean fans will be hoping...
Socceroos veteran Aziz Behich opens up on Lionel Messi clash at World Cup 2022
The Socceroos did their best to put up a fight against Argentina in their Round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday (AEDT). Despite losing 2-1, Australia came within inches of equalising in the last minute and even had the great Lionel Messi on edge at times.
'I built my season on this' - Mbappe opens up on World Cup 'obsession' & insists he'll pay France fine
France star Kylian Mbappe says he is "obsessed" with the World Cup and is determined to lift the trophy for the second time in a row. Les Bleus star says he is "obsessed" WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe played a key role for France as they went through to the quarter-finals of the competition on Sunday when he scored two goals in their 3-1 win over Poland. The 23-year-old, who helped France to global success in 2018, has his heart set on going all the way again.
World Cup predictions, odds, best bets today: Betting tips, expert picks for Saturday, December 3
The chaos and drama of the group stage is behind us, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup now moves on to the knockout round. 16 teams remain, and now the battle for the trophy truly begins. One slip now spells certain doom in single elimination competition. The United States get...
Japan vs Croatia prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16
Japan produced the most wacko group stage performance of any team at the World Cup, with their defeat to lowly Costa Rica sandwiched between a pair of giant upsets over Germany and Spain. It's the highs that overtook the lows as the Samurai Blue advanced in dramatic fashion to the knockout stage.
What time is England vs Senegal today? Kickoff time, channel, live stream to watch World Cup match
The fourth game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 will feature two teams who have never played each other before, when England and Senegal seek a place in the quarter-finals in Qatar. Africa Cup of Nations holders Senegal started their campaign with defeat to the Netherlands but...
World Cup Round of 16 predictions: Who will win quarterfinal berths in knockout round at Qatar 2022
The World Cup group stage is the land of upsets, but the knockout stage is where the best teams in the world assert their dominance. With just 16 teams remaining by the start of knockout play on December 3, this is where heroes are truly made, and where champions are crowned.
USA vs Netherlands prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for USMNT World Cup 2022 Round of 16 knockout match
The United States managed to scrap and claw their way through Group B, and now find themselves in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, where they'll face the No. 8 ranked team in the world, the Netherlands. While the opponent is an established European power with proven...
Saudi-Qatari consortium plotting £3.2 billion Liverpool bid
EXCLUSIVE — A joint Saudi-Qatari consortium have emerged as strong early contenders to buy Liverpool, The Sporting News understands. Investors from the two Gulf states have agreed to join forces so as to avoid becoming embroiled in a bidding war for ownership of the six-time European champions. They are...
Argentina vs Australia final score, result: Messi stars as brave Socceroos bow out of World Cup
Lionel Messi inspired Argentina into the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup after another superb display in his 1,000th game that saw a valiant Australia side go out despite a late rally. Messi opened the scoring in the first half after Argentina had struggled to break down the resilient Socceroos,...
