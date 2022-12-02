ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on “Cheers” and starred in films including “Look Who's Talking,” died Monday. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley's manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.
Houston 132, Philadelphia 123

PHILADELPHIA (123) Harris 9-15 2-2 27, Tucker 1-2 1-2 3, Embiid 12-21 14-17 39, Harden 4-19 9-10 21, Melton 3-8 0-0 9, Reed 2-4 2-4 6, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Korkmaz 1-4 0-1 3, Milton 5-10 0-0 11, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 39-87 28-36 123.
Memphis 101, Miami 93

MIAMI (93) Butler 6-11 5-8 18, Martin 6-10 0-0 16, Adebayo 5-13 5-5 15, Herro 8-20 4-4 23, Lowry 3-8 1-2 10, Highsmith 2-5 0-0 6, Strus 1-5 2-3 5, Dedmon 0-5 0-0 0, Vincent 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-79 17-22 93.
Indiana 112, Golden State 104

INDIANA (112) Hield 6-19 1-2 17, Mathurin 4-16 6-8 14, Smith 6-8 1-2 15, Nembhard 13-21 0-1 31, Nesmith 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 6-10 1-1 13, Brissett 5-9 1-2 14, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 1-2 3, Queen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 11-18 112.

