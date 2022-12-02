Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on “Cheers” and starred in films including “Look Who's Talking,” died Monday. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley's manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.
WVNews
Houston 132, Philadelphia 123
PHILADELPHIA (123) Harris 9-15 2-2 27, Tucker 1-2 1-2 3, Embiid 12-21 14-17 39, Harden 4-19 9-10 21, Melton 3-8 0-0 9, Reed 2-4 2-4 6, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Korkmaz 1-4 0-1 3, Milton 5-10 0-0 11, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 39-87 28-36 123.
Battle in the Bluff High School Showcase returns to Memphis for third year
The Battle in the Bluff High School Showcase is back in Memphis for the third year. It’s become an annual showcase, put on by the Iverson Roundball Classic, and hosted by Stephen Jackson. It’s a three-day showcase that highlights the talent pool both locally in Memphis and nationally. ...
WVNews
Memphis 101, Miami 93
MIAMI (93) Butler 6-11 5-8 18, Martin 6-10 0-0 16, Adebayo 5-13 5-5 15, Herro 8-20 4-4 23, Lowry 3-8 1-2 10, Highsmith 2-5 0-0 6, Strus 1-5 2-3 5, Dedmon 0-5 0-0 0, Vincent 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-79 17-22 93.
WVNews
Indiana 112, Golden State 104
INDIANA (112) Hield 6-19 1-2 17, Mathurin 4-16 6-8 14, Smith 6-8 1-2 15, Nembhard 13-21 0-1 31, Nesmith 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 6-10 1-1 13, Brissett 5-9 1-2 14, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 1-2 3, Queen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 11-18 112.
Comments / 0