Related
Yardbarker
Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox
The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Dodgers linked to five-time All-Star slugger in free agency
After non-tendering multi-time All-Star Cody Bellinger this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be turning around and adding another one. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo reports Saturday that the Dodgers are showing interest in free agent slugger J.D. Martinez. Ragazzo notes that Martinez worked with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van...
2 Teams That Should Be Calling About Pirates CF Bryan Reynolds
As MLB free agency gets underway, there are still trades that are looking to be made across the league. One player that has just become available in the trade market is Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds requested a trade from the Pirates on Saturday, and most outfield-needy teams should...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Signs All-Star Veteran Shortstop
The shortstop market is loaded with talent this offseason. From Carlos Correa to Trea Turner to Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts, there are former All-Stars all across the board. The Angels are in need of a shortstop, and could make a huge splash to solidify their spot as a contender...
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Aaron Judge’s contract demands take an interesting turn
The New York Yankees had an offer on the table for superstar slugger Aaron Judge that lasted eight years and $300 million. Essentially, that would pay him $37.5 million per year, but according to new reports, his demands have slightly changed, looking for even more length on a prospective contract.
New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners
Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
Yankees Mock Trade: Acquiring a star outfielder from the Pirates
It was reported on Saturday afternoon that the Pittsburgh Pirates were informed that star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requested a trade. Of course, that opens up a fantastic opportunity for the New York Yankees, who have been connected to Reynolds for four years as a potential solution in the outfield. While...
Mets moving to big Plan B after Jacob deGrom's departure
The New York Mets are not just sitting back and licking their wounds after Jacob deGrom’s exit. News broke Friday that the two-time Cy Young winner deGrom has decided to leave the Mets and is signing a massive deal with a surprising AL team. In the wake of the...
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
New York Mets add another bullpen flier
On Friday morning, it was announced that the New York Mets signed relief pitcher, Jimmy Yacabonis to a minor-league contract. For the Mets, yet another bullpen arm now added at this early point in the offseason. It started with the re-signing of Edwin Diaz right off the bat of free...
Justin Verlander signs with NL team
The New York Mets lost Jacob deGrom when the right-hander signed with the Texas Rangers last week, and they have moved quickly to replace him in their starting rotation. Justin Verlander and the Mets have agreed to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal will pay Verlander $86 million over two seasons and includes a vesting option for a third.
Dodgers Manager Comments On A Potential Mookie Betts Switch
While the race for the services of Aaron Judge appears to be a two-team race between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, there is one team that can never be counted out whenever a big-name free agent is available. That team is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won...
Dodgers officially re-sign Clayton Kershaw
The Dodgers announced that they re-signed Clayton Kershaw to a one-year deal worth $20M. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that it will take the form of a $15M salary and $5M signing bonus. It’s been almost a month since it was reported that Kershaw was nearing a return to the Dodgers on a one-year deal. For some reason, it took a long time for the paperwork to be taken care of, but the club has now made it official.
Yankees are ‘in’ on 2 elite free agent pitchers
The New York Yankees might have their focus on Aaron Judge’s mega-extension, but they are also reportedly intrigued by two elite starting pitchers on the free agent market. Judge’s contract will undoubtedly come first and foremost, but general manager Brian Cashman is doing heavy due diligence on Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon.
Report: White Sox interested in outfielder Max Kepler
With the Winter Meetings set to begin this weekend, it’s only natural that rumors begin to swirl regarding players. With the news that Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from Pittsburgh, there are also rumors swirling that the White Sox may be looking at another left-handed outfielder. According to...
Pirates Analyst Is Upset For Bryan Reynolds
Over the weekend, some big news broke from Pittsburgh. Bryan Reynolds, the Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder, requested a trade from the team just a few days ahead of the Winter Meetings. Reynolds made his debut with the team in 2019 after being acquired the year before from the San Francisco...
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
Mets land superstar pitcher Justin Verlander on 2-year deal
Some exciting news for the New York Mets. Just days after losing Jacob deGrom, the Mets have responded fairly quickly, agreeing to a two-year contract worth $86 million with Justin Verlander. The deal supposedly consists of a vesting option for a third year in 2025. This report has come from...
