WBAY Green Bay

LaFleur “absolutely” wants Rodgers back in 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been a down year by Aaron Rodgers’ standards. That’s as the two-time reigning MVP plays through injury with a revamped wide receiving corps. Still the Packers are in the hunt for a Wild Card spot as they hit the bye week...
WBAY Green Bay

Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19

CHICAGO (AP) - Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19. Packers receiver Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields. Green Bay trailed 19-10 after three quarters but made...
WBAY Green Bay

On the Clock: Packers stay alive with win over Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers playoff hopes are alive heading into the bye week after a comeback win over the Bears. The best panel in the business breaks down the victory that pushed Green Bay to the top of the all-time wins list in this week’s On the Clock.
WBAY Green Bay

LIVE BLOG: Another chapter in the oldest rivalry in the NFL

CHICAGO (WBAY) - The oldest rivalry in the NFL continues Sunday with the Green Bay Packers (4-8) visiting the Chicago Bears (3-9). Kickoff is at noon at Soldier FIeld. The teams are tied for the most regular-season wins in NFL history with 786 each. Sunday marks the 206th matchup between...

