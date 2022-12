Rihanna was named one of the many powerful women on this year’s “100 Most Powerful Women” list for Forbes, which was announced today. The Grammy Award winner earned a spot on the list by amassing billionaire status through her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty. According to the publication, the musician’s company — co-owned with LVMH — gained over $550 million in revenue in 2020. Rihanna herself has a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. This isn’t Rihanna’s only pursuit that won her a spot on the list, which was determined by four metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence. Of...

22 MINUTES AGO