lebtown.com
Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court
Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderland
Just off the beaten path in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, the Christmas season is in full swing at Ponduce Farms. Family-owned and operated, Ponduce Farms is a working farm with a Market & Eatery, Christmas Tree Farm, & a seasonal Wreath Barn Gift Shop that the whole family will enjoy. The Market & Eatery offers a variety of seasonal produce, jams and jellies, baked goods, fresh-baked Paczki donuts, and daily specials.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reading, PA
The town of was founded in 1748 and grew prosperously due to the neighboring iron and steel industries. These same industries also led to the development of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, which played a significant role in powering the Industrial Revolution. By 1870, this railroad had become the largest...
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
bctv.org
Berks County Reentry Service Center to host first-ever graduation
Almost 75 individuals on parole who have participated in treatment and training at the Berks County Reentry Service Center will participate in the facility’s first-ever graduation on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Because many of the graduates are employed during the day, graduates will stop by during the day to mark this important milestone and collect a certificate of completion.
bctv.org
The Heritage of Green Hills Annual Holiday Model Railroad Exhibition is Back
The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life plan community in Shillington, PA., invites families, friends and the community to attend a free exhibition of its community’s vintage model railroad room. This event takes place on Saturday, December 17th from 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM. Visitors of any age are...
iheart.com
Hershey Trust Names CEO Successor
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Hershey Trust Company, one of the largest in the state with assets of over 17-billion-dollars, has named a new CEO. Current executive Janice Bratton plans to retire at the end of the month after 33 years. Her successor is Leslie Lenzo who has been a senior VP and chief investment officer at Advocate Aurora Health. While there, she managed about 14-billion in assets.
Main Line Media News
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
abc27.com
North Cornwall Commons continues to grow in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Byler Holdings LLC made an announcement on Nov. 30, 2022, that they were further expanding the North Cornwall Commons community in Lebanon. The North Cornwall Commons, a mixed-use community developed by Byler Holdings LLC, is set to break ground on a 27,000 square foot corporate office building, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:30pm, according to Byler Holdings. The new office building will be equipped with three floors – half of the offices will be available for leasing, while the other half of the building will become the new corporate headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC.
WGAL
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
CEO of Bucks County Bank Named “Credit Union Executive of the Year” for Efforts in Aiding Ukrainians
The company's President and CEO was recognized for his efforts helping those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. The head of a bank with several locations in Bucks County was recently recognized for his contributions to those affected by war. Bruce K. Foulke, American Heritage Credit Union’s President and CEO,...
Berks County ballot recount petitions get first day in court
A Berks County judge will soon determine whether election officials need to perform a hand recount in 30 precincts, at the request of the Berks County Republican Committee. The county hasn’t certified midterm election results because of the committee’s petitions due to two petitions filed by the committee. They claim voting machines switched votes from Republican to Democratic candidates, based on anecdotes from voters. They did not allege any specific fraud.
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
abc27.com
International HVAC manufacturer relocates US operations to York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration celebrated their huge manufacturing investments during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new manufacturing facility in York County on Thursday, Dec. 1. The celebration comes as an international company named Mobile Climate Control, an HVAC manufacturer for commercial vehicles, officially opened its...
PA Liquor Board Spills the Details: Chester County Prefers Whiskey
Chester County has ranked No. 5 out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties for the amount of money spent on liquor sales in 2021-22, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report. The county spent $123,876,646, or 5.06 percent, of the state’s total liquor sales. This is 2.47 percent...
Montgomery County residents receive another tax hike for Christmas | PennLive letters
While Santa Claus is saying HO, HO, HO, the Democrat Montgomery County Commissioners are once again saying GO, GO, GO to higher property taxes. I hate to be the bearer of bad news this Christmas season, but your county tax bill will surge a whopping 8% next year thanks to big-government liberals in Norristown.
