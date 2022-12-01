Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
Russell Westbrook Feels ‘Validated After Giannis Antetokounmpo Hit With 10-Second Free Throw Violation
Much of the focus in the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest with the Milwaukee Bucks was on the battle between Lakers star Anthony Davis and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook also had his own battle with the Bucks’ two-time MVP. Late in the first...
Isiah Thomas Once Admitted What Amazed Him The Most About Michael Jordan: "The Thing I Wasn't Able To Do, The Thing Magic Wasn't Able To Do"
A lot of the beefs in the NBA tend to go away once the players in question retire. When they are out of that competitive setting, they realize it is really not worth it to hold a grudge over something that happened on the court but that isn't the case for everybody.
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan
After the first five games of the season, many Lakers fans were ready to give up and throw in the towel. Truth be told, the Purple and Gold were horrible for the first few weeks of the season and genuinely looked like the worst teams in basketball. But things have...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future
Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start
After trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for a haul of young players and picks, the Utah Jazz gave off the impression that they would be a rebuilding team for years to come. Yet, somehow, the Jazz are still relevant a quarter of the way through the season. Thanks to...
Former Laker Says Anthony Davis Could Be The Greatest Player Ever If He Had Giannis Antetokounmpo's Mindset
Anthony Davis is playing out of his mind at the moment, he seems unstoppable in every sense of the word. Through 20 games, he is once again averaging over 28 points per game while also grabbing a monster number of rebounds and blocking shots. The Los Angeles Lakers are also winning games thanks to his performances, and the praise has started to roll in for AD.
Lakers Making Trade May Be ‘Imminent’
That may not make them any different than most other teams — but it’s just that, with the Lakers, there seems to be more of a sense of urgency. Their team is built around LeBron James, and when that’s the case, you play for championships. Today’s Lakers...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Signs All-Star Veteran Shortstop
The shortstop market is loaded with talent this offseason. From Carlos Correa to Trea Turner to Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts, there are former All-Stars all across the board. The Angels are in need of a shortstop, and could make a huge splash to solidify their spot as a contender...
Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Sends A Message To Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch Of Games
Anthony Davis has been on an absolute tear this season, and he has almost single-handedly brought the Lakers back from the dead. This weekend, AD continued his particularly dominant tear, dropping 55 points and 17 rebounds in a win over the Wizards just two nights after a 44-point, 10-rebound effort against the Bucks.
Report: White Sox interested in outfielder Max Kepler
With the Winter Meetings set to begin this weekend, it’s only natural that rumors begin to swirl regarding players. With the news that Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade from Pittsburgh, there are also rumors swirling that the White Sox may be looking at another left-handed outfielder. According to...
Key Personnel On The Hawks Believe Trae Young Must Find A Way To Become A More Productive Face Of The Franchise
If you ask any NBA fan or expert to list the five best point guards in the NBA today, you'd be hard-pressed to find a single list without Trae Young. Trae, 24, has ascended into stardom for Atlanta and has already been given the keys to the franchise. While the...
Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin was a fan favorite in Brooklyn during his year-and-a-half stint with the Nets. He appreciated his time in Brooklyn but knew shortly after the 2021 NBA Playoff, his time in the borough was likely over. The 33-year-old averaged 17.1 minutes per game with the Nets...
Trea Turner agrees to massive contract with Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies were the best team in the National League in 2022, and they have now gotten significantly better with a massive free agent signing. Star shortstop Trea Turner has agreed to an 11-year, $300 million with the Phillies, according to multiple reports. The deal includes a full no-trade clause.
NBA Fans React To Bradley Beal's Disrespectful Comment About The Washington Wizards
For many years, the Washington Wizards had an incredible backcourt duo of John Wall and Beal. But the franchise had to make a choice between the two, and they chose Beal over Wall for obvious reasons. Although Bradley Beal hasn't really been able to lead the team to much success,...
Cam Reddish is the odd man out in the Knicks latest win
The New York Knicks snapped their dreadful home losing streak with a 92-81 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, a game in which Cam Reddish, a regular in the rotation prior to Sunday’s game, recorded a healthy DNP. Reddish wasn’t the only change on Sunday, as Derrick Rose was also...
Aaron Rodgers Gives Update About Future With Packers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers‘ season is on life support heading into their Week 13 matchup with their rivals, the Chicago Bears. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last week on Sunday Night Football, their seventh loss in their last eight games, the Packers have only a two percent chance of making the playoffs.
