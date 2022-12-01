Colin Cowherd: “It’s much easier to be the ‘hunter’ than the ‘hunted’ and that’s what Kansas City is now. Kansas City gets every team’s best shot, and they get every coaching staff’s best game plan. Kansas City is the NFL’s most hunted. You’re going to spend the offseason if you’re Cincinnati and you’re Buffalo copying some of their offensive genius, and you’ll spend the offseason defensively drafting and acquiring people that can make their life more miserable. The Chiefs are the standard in the NFL now, and the Bills and Bengals now have the quarterbacks to go toe-to-toe. When the Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill we said they’d still score a bunch of points and they’ll still be very productive but they will miss his lightning, they will not score as quickly, they will not be able to come back from 24-0, or 17-0 down, and Cincinnati and Buffalo now know it. We never questioned whether Kansas City could be smart, brilliant, win, and be productive but they miss Tyreek Hill’s lightning. They feel like a heavyweight fighter that doesn’t quite have the knockout punch they used to; can’t claw back after being beaten in the early rounds like they used to. Instead of Travis Kelce being the no. 2 to Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce is now the no. 1 to Marques Valdez-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster. It is not the same. Even as great as the New England dynasty was, they had a 10-year drought and needed a weird Seahawks play call throwing at the one and a half yard line to get that Super Bowl. Now you’ve got Joe Burrow with weapons and Josh Allen with weapons, and what’s scary if you’re the Chiefs is now they’ve got running games and both can keep Mahomes off the field.” (Full Segment Above)

9 HOURS AGO