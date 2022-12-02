Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Battle in the Bluff High School Showcase returns to Memphis for third year
The Battle in the Bluff High School Showcase is back in Memphis for the third year. It’s become an annual showcase, put on by the Iverson Roundball Classic, and hosted by Stephen Jackson. It’s a three-day showcase that highlights the talent pool both locally in Memphis and nationally. ...
Comments / 0