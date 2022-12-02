Read full article on original website
'We'll Find Out': Lions Will Challenge Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions will push their rookie wideout to see what he can accomplish.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bills, Bengals impress as Jets fall
We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.
Panthers release Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. Interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that due to the passer's professionalism, the team honored Mayfield's request for a release, according to Steve Reed of The Associated Press. Wilks said the request came after the coach informed the team that Mayfield would drop to third on the depth chart.
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 14, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on...
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 14
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
MNF best bets: Saints to bash Brady
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there'll always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
Deebo hilariously trolls Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win
Deebo Samuel doesn’t miss many open opportunities on the football field with the 49ers, and the same can be said for the self-proclaimed “wide back” off the field. Samuel saw the perfect chance to sprinkle in a little pettiness after San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Lamar Jackson week-to-week with knee injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered week-to-week after suffering a knee injury against the Denver Broncos, head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday. Harbaugh added that it's "less likely" that Jackson will play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "It's going to be a weekly thing," Harbaugh said. "As the week...
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
NFL world blasts Adam Schefter for controversial report
On Sunday, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN published quite a controversial story ahead of Deshaun Watson’s debut start for the Cleveland Browns following his 11-game suspension due to sexual misconduct and assault allegations. Published early Sunday morning ahead of Watson’s first start of the season, the story from...
49ers ride Purdy, defense to statement win over Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers used another dominant defensive performance to beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17 Sunday for their fifth straight win. The 49ers (8-4) allowed a 75-yard touchdown pass to...
Report: 49ers, Garoppolo open to 2023 return
The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are open to continuing their partnership in 2023, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Garoppolo has filled in admirably for starter Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. The veteran has the 49ers atop the NFC West after recording a 6-3 record as a starter, including four straight wins. He completed just over 67% of his passes for 16 touchdowns to four interceptions.
Bucs, Brady erase late 13-point deficit to stun Saints on MNF
The legendary quarterback led an 11-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a Rachaad White touchdown catch with three seconds left in regulation to push the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday. The drive also helped the Bucs erase a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit...
Dolphins-Bills headlines Week 15 Saturday tripleheader
The Miami Dolphins going up against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 17 headlines the new Week 15 Saturday tripleheader after the NFL flexed the schedule Monday. The Dolphins will meet the Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens versus the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts versus the Minnesota Vikings round out the tripleheader.
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 13
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: Mr. Irrelevant. We are living in a golden age for Misters Irrelevant. Historically,...
Garoppolo out for season with broken foot
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the remainder of the season due to a broken foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He'll be out, he'll need surgery, broke a few things in there," said Shanahan. The veteran had his left...
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
Elliott opened SNF on bench for disciplinary reasons
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott began Week 13's Sunday Night Football on the bench as a disciplinary measure, owner Jerry Jones revealed after the game. Jones said the related issue wasn't significant. Backup running back Tony Pollard filled in for the Cowboys' first six offensive snaps versus the Indianapolis...
'Premier Threat': Lions React to Jameson Williams' Debut
The Detroit Lions are excited to watch Jameson Williams develop.
