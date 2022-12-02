Read full article on original website
Saints rule out 4 players on final injury report vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints ruled out four players on the final injury report ahead of Week 13’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and safety P.J. Williams (knee) are all going to be unavailable. And...
NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?
The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
theScore
Panthers release Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. Interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that due to the passer's professionalism, the team honored Mayfield's request for a release, according to Steve Reed of The Associated Press. Wilks said the request came after the coach informed the team that Mayfield would drop to third on the depth chart.
theScore
Lions' Williams available to make NFL debut vs. Jaguars
The Detroit Lions activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams on Saturday, making him available for his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the team announced. Williams is expected to suit up in Week 13, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. The Alabama product, whom the Lions drafted...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds for Week 14, injury roundup
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone discusses the latest injuries and the top players available on...
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 14
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
NBC Sports
Deebo hilariously trolls Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win
Deebo Samuel doesn’t miss many open opportunities on the football field with the 49ers, and the same can be said for the self-proclaimed “wide back” off the field. Samuel saw the perfect chance to sprinkle in a little pettiness after San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
theScore
MNF best bets: Saints to bash Brady
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there'll always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
theScore
Lamar Jackson week-to-week with knee injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered week-to-week after suffering a knee injury against the Denver Broncos, head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday. Harbaugh added that it's "less likely" that Jackson will play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "It's going to be a weekly thing," Harbaugh said. "As the week...
NFL Analysis Network
Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
theScore
Eagles' Brown relishes win over Titans: 'It's been personal since the trade'
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was looking forward to today's game against the Tennessee Titans - his first against his former team. "This one meant a lot to me," Brown said after the game, according to John Clark of NBCS Philadelphia. "I'd be lying to you to say I didn't circle this game."
theScore
49ers ride Purdy, defense to statement win over Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers used another dominant defensive performance to beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17 Sunday for their fifth straight win. The 49ers (8-4) allowed a 75-yard touchdown pass to...
theScore
Burrow, Bengals edge Chiefs in AFC title game rematch
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow got a huge assist from his defense in another riveting duel with Patrick Mahomes. With the Chiefs leading Burrow's Bengals 24-20 early in in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Mahomes hooked up with Travis Kelce, who rumbled for a big gain. But while Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt and other defenders were wrestling Kelce to the ground, Pratt forced the ball free and recovered the ensuing fumble.
theScore
Report: 49ers, Garoppolo open to 2023 return
The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are open to continuing their partnership in 2023, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Garoppolo has filled in admirably for starter Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. The veteran has the 49ers atop the NFC West after recording a 6-3 record as a starter, including four straight wins. He completed just over 67% of his passes for 16 touchdowns to four interceptions.
theScore
Garoppolo out for season with broken foot
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the remainder of the season due to a broken foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "He'll be out, he'll need surgery, broke a few things in there," said Shanahan. The veteran had his left...
theScore
Dolphins-Bills headlines Week 15 Saturday tripleheader
The Miami Dolphins going up against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 17 headlines the new Week 15 Saturday tripleheader after the NFL flexed the schedule Monday. The Dolphins will meet the Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens versus the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts versus the Minnesota Vikings round out the tripleheader.
theScore
Bucs, Brady erase late 13-point deficit to stun Saints on MNF
The legendary quarterback led an 11-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a Rachaad White touchdown catch with three seconds left in regulation to push the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday. The drive also helped the Bucs erase a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit...
