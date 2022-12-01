Read full article on original website
McLaughlin-Levrone, Duplantis named World Athletes of Year
World-record setters Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis were named Athletes of the Year by World Athletics on Monday, adding more accolades to a remarkable 2022 for both athletes. McLaughlin-Levrone, the 23-year-old American, broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles twice during the year, the last coming at world championships during the summer, when she finished the race in 50.68 seconds. That shattered her old mark by .73 and gave her a world title to go with her Olympic gold medal from the year before, where she also set a record. All part of a big year for McLaughlin-Levrone who, in May, married Andre Levrone Jr., a receiver at University of Virginia who later spent parts of three seasons in the NFL. “That has definitely helped me for the better, both on and off the track,” McLaughlin-Levrone said in a phone interview with The Associated Press after the awards ceremony in Monaco. “It’s definitely been a blessing, for sure.”
Vikings defense the extreme case of bending but not breaking
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Camryn Bynum jumped in front of New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis for the fourth-down interception just in front of the goal line, preserving another harrowing Minnesota Vikings victory. The second-year safety added that highlight with 10 seconds left to the collection of well-timed stops and game-ending turnovers the Vikings (10-2) have used to effectively minimize their big-play vulnerability on defense this season. Their perfect record in nine games decided by eight points or fewer has been made possible by a defense that has taken the bend-not-break mantra to a whole new level. “Honestly if we can win, I don’t give a damn, even though we want to bury them and close it out when we can,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “These teams are really good. They have players that can play too. We have 10 wins. Everybody’s gunning for us and knows that we’re a target, so we’re getting everybody’s best to the very last second.”
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving
Nike officially cut ties with Kyrie Irving, the company confirmed Monday, but is not expected to request current NBA player to stop wearing Kyrie-branded shoes, sources told ESPN.
With 6 straight losses, Bears get breather with bye week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Cornerback Jaylon Johnson chose to look on the bright side as the Chicago Bears stumbled into their bye. The Bears are reeling with six straight losses after getting knocked off by Green Bay on Sunday. They missed another opportunity to go ahead late in a game and came up short in yet another loss to the rival Packers. But Johnson took some comfort knowing this. “I can’t lose on the bye week,” he said Monday.
