World-record setters Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis were named Athletes of the Year by World Athletics on Monday, adding more accolades to a remarkable 2022 for both athletes. McLaughlin-Levrone, the 23-year-old American, broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles twice during the year, the last coming at world championships during the summer, when she finished the race in 50.68 seconds. That shattered her old mark by .73 and gave her a world title to go with her Olympic gold medal from the year before, where she also set a record. All part of a big year for McLaughlin-Levrone who, in May, married Andre Levrone Jr., a receiver at University of Virginia who later spent parts of three seasons in the NFL. “That has definitely helped me for the better, both on and off the track,” McLaughlin-Levrone said in a phone interview with The Associated Press after the awards ceremony in Monaco. “It’s definitely been a blessing, for sure.”

12 MINUTES AGO