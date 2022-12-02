Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Admits He is “Ashamed” to Say He Did Not Enjoy His WWE Universal Title Reign
Kevin Owens began his reign as WWE Universal Champion in 2016. Owens became the second-ever Universal Champion after Finn Balor’s 24-hour reign. Owens held the title for 188 days before losing it to Goldberg in a quick match at the 2017 Fastlane PPV event. Speaking on WWE After the...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
bodyslam.net
Vickie Guerrero Wants To Do More In AEW
Vickie Guerrero would like to do more in All Elite Wrestling. After being off WWE television for a while, she finally showed up in AEW in 2019 when she appeared as a guest commentator. At AEW Fight for the Fallen 2020, Vickie Guerrero announced herself as Nyla Rose’s manager. However, she hasn’t been featured consistently on AEW television.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Announcer Confirms Release Following Bizarre Live Event Incident
An announcer for one of WWE’s international programs has been released following a strange event that took place at a WWE live event in Mexico City on October 30th, 2022. Quetzalli Bulnes was the host of WWE Ahora, a Spanish-language program that aired internationally. Unscripted moment at live event...
bodyslam.net
Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Charlotte Flair’s Looks
Some people should just not talk. Chris Cruise is a former WCW ring announcer, but these days, he’s just more of a nuisance. Usually, you’ll get the occasional dumb Facebook post from old timers and this is just another case of that. Chris took to his Facebook yesterday to post a link to a photo of Charlotte Flair back in the ring training. During the training session, Charlotte is not wearing makeup and Chris had the audacity to say “why post a picture looking like this? I don’t get it.”
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long On What Vince McMahon Did If He Thought People Were Gaining Weight
During Vince McMahon's many years as WWE Chairman, he featured performers of all different shapes and sizes. However, McMahon closely monitored the weight of his talent, according to WWE Hall of Famer and former "SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long. "Vince was always very aware about the weight," Long said during...
bodyslam.net
Matt Hardy Reveals The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy And Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon likes Jeff Hardy. Matt and Jeff Hardy have been everywhere and nearly every company there is to offer. But, they were in WWE for the longest time. Jeff Hardy was even a WWE champion at one point and a multi-time world and tag team champion with the company. Though he was the top guy at one point, how did Vince really feel? Well, Matt Hardy recently spoke on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast where he revealed the dynamic between Jeff and Vince.
ringsidenews.com
Arn Anderson Didn’t Speak To Tully Blanchard For Over A Decade After Split
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard were the founding members of the legendary WCW stable “The Four Horsemen”. After frequent clashes with the higher-ups regarding fair pay, the two jumped ship from WCW to WWF back in 1988 where they were then referred to as The Brain Busters. After spending a year in WWF, Anderson made his return to WCW however the same couldn’t be said for his partner Tully. Anderson recently came out to speak about the aftermath of the events that occurred over a decade ago.
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Bloodline Angle Would Have Gone Down On SmackDown
Sami Zayn has turned everything he has been given into gold for well over 8 years now. Zayn’s incredible ability to make everything work has won him over with WWE higher-ups as well as fans. Be that as it may, Zayn also wished a particular segment with The Bloodline took place on WWE Smackdown.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Improves Off Last FS1 Episode
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 902,000 viewers. This number is up the 835,000 viewers the last FS1 edition of SmackDown drew on October 28. Friday’s show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.23 rating the October 28th edition of the show drew.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
On a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash gave some insight into the complicated world of trademarks and merchandising in wrestling. When co-host Sean Oliver stopped talking for brief seconds, Nash spoke on the John Cena trademark, the value of the nWo trademark, and the problems with the “Diesel” name. Check out some highlights below.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returns To The Company
It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Wrestling Legend On Who Could Take Brock Lesnar In A Bar Fight
That would be a fight. Wrestling is a unique sport as while it is presented as a legitimate fight, the finishes are pre-determined and the wrestlers are tasked with working together to make the match work as well as possible. However, there are also questions about who would win should these matches be legitimate contests. Now one legend is chiming in on who he thinks could beat a top WWE star.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage Viewership Sees A Steep Drop While Key Demo Hits All Time Low
This week’s edition of AEW Rampage was a bad night at the office in the ratings. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 360,000 viewers. This number is downfrom the 411,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since June 17. Friday’s show drew a 0.08 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.11 rating the show drew last Friday. This is the lowest demo rating that AEW Rampage has ever reported.
