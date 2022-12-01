Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Berks County Reentry Service Center to host first-ever graduation
Almost 75 individuals on parole who have participated in treatment and training at the Berks County Reentry Service Center will participate in the facility’s first-ever graduation on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Because many of the graduates are employed during the day, graduates will stop by during the day to mark this important milestone and collect a certificate of completion.
Gov.-Elect Shapiro Names Chief of Staff: Colleague from His Montgomery County Commissioner Days
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has chosen his “most trusted advisor,” his chief of staff, Dana Fritz. She not only managed his 2022 campaign but her collaboration with Shapiro dates to his years as a Montgomery County Commissioner. Julia Terruso profiled Fritz’ new job in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fritz,...
bctv.org
Paragon Behavioral Health Services to Host Open House in December
Paragon Behavioral Health Services announced in August that its Wyomissing office location had moved to 925 Berkshire Blvd., an office complex located behind Home Depot. An Open House will be held on December 16, from 12:00 Noon-3:00 p.m. At 2:00 p.m., a Ribbon Cutting ceremony will be held. Light refreshments will be served.
lebtown.com
Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court
Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
Online Magazine Identifies Chester County’s Five Best Restaurants
Chester County is home to many great restaurants that should satisfy even the most demanding palates, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine. The online publication has identified these five restaurants as the best in Chester County:. Portabello’s of Kennett Square offers a variety of artisan cuisine. Chef Brett Hulbert never...
WGAL
Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County. PennDOT says work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require daytime...
LehighValleyLive.com
Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department give a police escort to 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District as they arrive at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, for a shopping spree.
Lehigh Valley airport police take kids holiday shopping. Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department take 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District on a holiday shopping spree Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The department increased the number of families participating for this sixth annual outing.Get Photo.
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
bctv.org
The Heritage of Green Hills Annual Holiday Model Railroad Exhibition is Back
The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life plan community in Shillington, PA., invites families, friends and the community to attend a free exhibition of its community’s vintage model railroad room. This event takes place on Saturday, December 17th from 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM. Visitors of any age are...
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
bctv.org
Holiday 2nd Friday in West Reading Celebrates Festive Happenings on the Avenue
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, December 9th in West Reading!
Inflation ends fire company's breakfast fundraiser
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — The kitchen in Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Company was busy Sunday preparing food for their last breakfast fundraiser. The fire company's monthly tradition is coming to an end after 30 years. “Our numbers have dwindled, and there's an increase in food prices, and we just didn't get...
Warehouse developer could alter construction plans after township denies two deferrals
A warehouse developer is considering changing its construction plans following a denial of two deferral requests Tuesday by Palmer Township, according to the project’s engineer. The developer asked the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors for a three year postponement of proposed improvements to Corriere Road and Tatamy Road while...
WFMZ-TV Online
Albright, RACC teaming up to offer unique program
READING, Pa. — In a ceremonial signing at Albright College in Reading, leaders from Albright and Reading Area Community College said they want to get students educated faster. "It's really one of a kind," said RACC President Susan Looney. "It's the first in the nation where a student can...
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after an early morning crash occurred in Lancaster County on Saturday. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County during the early morning hours.
Townhome fire in Phoenixville causes significant damage along Westridge Circle
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Chester County has caused a significant amount of damage to townhomes in Phoenixville.The development is along Westridge Circle.There is now a huge hole in the roof and in part of the building.There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reading, PA
The town of was founded in 1748 and grew prosperously due to the neighboring iron and steel industries. These same industries also led to the development of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, which played a significant role in powering the Industrial Revolution. By 1870, this railroad had become the largest...
tmabucks.com
PennDOT To Begin Roundabout Safety Improvement Project in Milford & Richland
PennDOT District 6 says that construction will begin on Tuesday, December 20, on a project to improve safety by constructing a roundabout at the Old Bethlehem Pike and Portzer Road Intersection in Milford and Richland townships, Bucks County. Under this contract, PennDOT’s contractor will reconfigure the existing intersection into a...
