From super glue to wood glue, most households have tubes and bottles of glue for crafts, home maintenance, and repairs. We have glue in cabinets, drawers, and toolboxes—and sometimes we have glue and sticky residue on surfaces where it shouldn’t be! Whether it’s forgetting to put the cap back on school glue or going overboard fixing a broken vase, spilled glue can be a scary mess. But when you learn how to remove glue using field-tested remedies, you don’t have to panic.

3 DAYS AGO