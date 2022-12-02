Read full article on original website
Related
gameskinny.com
The Callisto Protocol: What are Energy Converters For?
Energy Converters are used for one thing in The Callisto Protocol. Here's what you need to know. As you make your way through The Callisto Protocol, you'll come across a number of items that have pretty obvious uses. Callisto Credits, for example, are used at the Reforge shops dotted around Black Iron prison and the surrounding areas, turned in to buy ammo, health packs, and weapon upgrades. However, you may be wondering what the heck Energy Converters do.
gameskinny.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get Iron Hands
Put on one of the best all-around Pokemon for Tera Raid Battles on your team with this guide to capturing Iron Hands in Scalet and Violet. Some of the new additions to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are making waves in the Tera Raid Battle meta, and one of the top contenders for five and six-star Raids is Iron Hands. Available only in Violet, this Pokemon from the future has the stats, survivability, and move list to take on almost any high-difficulty content in the game.
gameskinny.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature Mints Guide — How to Get and Use Them and What They Do
Need to optimize your Pokemon's Nature? Check out Nature Mints, a new consumable we cover in this guide to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Natures are one of the core mechanics in the Pokemon games, and they return in Scarlet and Violet. They're the most clear-cut way to know how your team's stats will increase. Almost every nature is a flat increase to one stat's growth rate while cutting another, and to make the most of the system you'll need to get used to Nature Mints.
gameskinny.com
The Callisto Protocol: How to Get All Weapons
A couple of guns in The Callisto Protocol require you to do some extra legwork to unlock. Here's how to find all the weapons Jacob can use in Black Iron. Each weapon you get in The Callisto Protocol is crucial to navigating Black Iron prison and surviving the game's monsters. Rooted in survival horror, The Callisto Protocol limits the number of weapons you get, giving each of them a specific purpose and function.
Comments / 0