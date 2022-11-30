Read full article on original website
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
dotesports.com
Season of taking: Apex Legends players call out Respawn, EA for greedy skin pricing and bundles
Special events are the lifeblood of free-to-play games like Apex Legends. While the game allows players to explore expansive maps and partake in engaging combat for free, events frequently introduce limited-time modes that keep gameplay fresh, and also feature cosmetics that can be purchased which help the game make money.
dotesports.com
What is Swiftplay? VALORANT’s new short match game mode explained
VALORANT developers Riot Games has introduced a new game mode to its FPS title to entice quick action while maintaining the core fundamentals. The new mode, dubbed “Swiftplay,” is set to be introduced with the release of VALORANT Patch 5.12, which will be beta tested and monitored by Riot. The beta will remain live until Tuesday, Jan. 10 next year.
dotesports.com
Can you play split screen in Fortnite Chapter 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the last decade, with millions of players dropping into Tilted Towers to claim that number one spot. Decades ago, couch co-ops were the only way to play multiplayer. Gamers would pair up with a friend, or grab a collection of players and set up each controller in one room. Nowadays, couch co-ops feel like a thing of the past.
dotesports.com
All Fortnite Twitch drops for Chapter 4, season one and how to redeem them
The thing that has kept Fortnite going over these last five years is the support it gives to and receives from its community. Whether it be through polls, character art contests, or supporting content creators, it’s clear that Epic Games knows that its fans are what make the game special. To celebrate them, Epic is giving out free Fortnite Twitch Drops to celebrate the launch of Chapter Four.
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 8 Anvil and Boss Battles work
Riot Games has replaced the Treasure Dragons in Teamfight Tactics with Boss Battles, providing players with an Armory at multiple Stages that can contain a variety of goodies to finish out an end-game comp. Featured in TFT Set Eight is a new system mechanic called Boss Battles. These PvE fights...
dotesports.com
What Doomfist buffs and Sojourn nerfs mean for the meta in Overwatch 2 season 2
The launch of Overwatch 2’s second season is bringing with it some much-needed balance changes and adjustments. The full patch notes, which were released today alongside the seasonal update, contain nerfs for Sojourn. Her secondary fire’s headshot multiplier has been reduced while her Rail Gun is charged and its damage falloff has been increased, making her less dangerous at long ranges. To compensate, her primary fire damage has been increased, among other changes.
dotesports.com
Clean execution: Project L devs finally dive into the game’s design and gameplay for the first time
Riot Games and the team behind its upcoming fighting game debut Project L are continuing to say and show all of the right things to keep fans excited for a title we still have no release window for. But at least the final look we will get at the game for 2022 dives deep into the area FGC-heads will care about the most—pure, well-explained, gameplay design and mechanics.
dotesports.com
Full TFT Patch 12.23 Set 8 launch notes and updates
Set Eight has finally arrived, showcasing new Teamfight Tactics mechanics, traits, and 59 champions in Monster’s Attack!. Scheduled to hit the live servers on Dec. 7, Monster’s Attack! is the eighth TFT Set. Dragons have bid farewell as Set Eight introduces a new mechanic called Hero Augments. Regular Augments are also sticking around, becoming an official evergreen mechanic within the autobattler, and a large number of item changes are also taking place. Patch 12.23 is the final update of 2022, with the Riot team taking a break for the holidays.
dotesports.com
How to update Fortnite on Nintendo Switch
Fortnite updates have the power to completely change the game overnight. Chapter and season-switching patches often mean huge content releases for the game, and players can log into Fortnite before they install the latest version on their Nintendo Switch. In most cases, the Switch will automatically install any pending update...
dotesports.com
Punk joins Pandexodus, looking for new FGC sponsor for Capcom Cup and Street Fighter 6
The Pandexodus continues to grow in number. Despite the organization announcing it had removed CEO Dr. Alan Bunney from his position following the last week of drama, Panda is losing its star fighting game competitor—Victor “Punk” Woodley. Despite being a somewhat controversial figure in the FGC, Punk...
dotesports.com
Here are all the changes to League of Legends’ ranked system in 2023
Welcome to the new year, League of Legends fans. Riot Games has revealed a whole gamut of changes headed to the game, including some major adjustments to the ranked climb. Since the introduction of ranked play, there has always traditionally been one full season for ranked play with a reset at the end of the year. Additionally, players were forced to play through full best-of-five series to promote between tiers as a final test to earn a place in a higher rank. But in 2023, the developers are changing things to ensure that players always have goals to achieve throughout the year.
dotesports.com
Where to find a Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite’s seasonal and chapter updates feature large numbers of new content, including additions to the weaponry in the game. Shockwave Hammer is one of the latest weapons to join Fortnite, and it’s complemented with some vaulted and unvaulted weapons. Depending on their mechanics, each new weapon can change...
dotesports.com
How to get Doom Slayer in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Fortnite Chapter Four, season one has introduced tons of new changes to the island, including new zones, weapons, cosmetics, and skins. The majority of skins will, as usual, be unlocked via the Battle pass. You can grab your own Battle pass by paying 950 V-Bucks or by joining Fortnite Crew for a monthly subscription.
dotesports.com
Pricing for first-party Microsoft titles to increase following changing industry standard in 2023
The gaming industry started to see rising prices for AAA titles back in 2020 when Take-Two’s NBA 2K21 sold at a new $70 price point, departing from the then industry-standard $60. Other publishers have started to follow suit, and Microsoft is now preparing to do the same next year.
dotesports.com
In time for deadline: Team SMG finalizes Dota 2 roster for 2023 DPC
Prior to The International 2022, Team SMG had it all figured out. The Dota 2 team was looking to make it through the TI11 regional qualifiers with the addition of iceiceice and poloson, but SMG’s dreams were left hanging when the organization failed to submit its roster on time.
