Perspective is needed when thinking and talking about the future of the marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead. For that perspective, picture the Statue of Liberty on the Las Vegas Strip, Lake Mead has dropped more than its height. Over the last 38 years, Lake Mead's water level has dropped around 170 feet, currently at 1,032' above sea level. This is only 2.3' higher than last summer's lowest level. Another way to have perspective on the water loss is to watch time-lapse animations showing the water receding at the affected marinas and boat launches.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO