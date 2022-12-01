Read full article on original website
Winter storm bringing rain, snow to California with more than a foot of snow possible
It's little rest for the weary for travelers in California trying to get over the passes in the Sierra Nevada as a second storm is barreling through the Golden State just hours after a first storm blasted the mountains with feet of snow and wind gusts reaching as high as 99 mph.
Traffic slows down around Lake Tahoe as snow continues to fall
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times," the National Weather Service warned Sunday.
Sierra prepares for weekend wintry blast; Up to 3 feet of new snow expected
SAN FRANCISCO -- A slow-moving low pressure system advanced toward Northern California Friday, set to deliver weekend rain showers in the Bay Area and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe region from Friday night through Sunday night."Another round of heavy snow appears likely for the Sierra Nevada by late Saturday and into Sunday as the bulk of the moisture associated with the system pushes onshore," forecasters predicted.How much new snow are we talking about? The weather service said from 8 to 18 inches at the lower elevations around...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Another storm taking aim at Tahoe; 3 feet of snow possible
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The strong wind Saturday morning is the beginning of a multi-day storm that may dump up to 3 feet of snow on the mountains around Lake Tahoe. The snow will lead to hazardous travel, especially over mountain passes, and chain restrictions on area highways throughout the duration of the event.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
KOLO TV Reno
Most power restored in southwest Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -5:50 P.M. UPDATE: All but 54 customers have had their power restored, NV Energy reports. 1:37 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all but 577 customers, NV Energy reports. Power will be restored to remaining customers by 4 p.m., NV Energy estimates. ORIGINAL STORY: NV Energy...
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
Mountain Democrat
At Lake Tahoe: Traffic concerns prompt new highway plan
STATELINE, NEV — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year and officials say they have found mixed reactions to the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
WATCH: Time lapses of Lake Mead marinas
Perspective is needed when thinking and talking about the future of the marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead. For that perspective, picture the Statue of Liberty on the Las Vegas Strip, Lake Mead has dropped more than its height. Over the last 38 years, Lake Mead's water level has dropped around 170 feet, currently at 1,032' above sea level. This is only 2.3' higher than last summer's lowest level. Another way to have perspective on the water loss is to watch time-lapse animations showing the water receding at the affected marinas and boat launches.
2news.com
Most power restored after Transformer Explosion in Midtown
Reno Fire responded to a transformer that blew up in a neighborhood on Plumas Street and St. Lawrence in Midtown. It happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Reno Fire Officials told us a bird sat on a power line, causing it to spark. That caused high and low power lines to fall down.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline gaming win best in a decade
STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
scitechdaily.com
Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells
Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
mynews4.com
One killed in house fire outside Truckee
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRNV) — One person is dead after a house fire broke out in a neighborhood outside the Truckee area on Thursday evening. Crews responded to the Pla-Vada Woodlands Community in Soda Springs just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 on the report of a house on fire.
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys abandoned home in northeast Reno, singes another
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One abandoned home was lost in a Saturday afternoon fire in northeast Reno and a neighboring abandoned home was singed, the Reno Fire Department reported. It happened about 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Montello streets. Flames were fully involved in one home as firefighters...
mynews4.com
Fire destroys 2 vacant homes off 10th Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two vacant homes were destroyed in a fire in the area of 10th and Montello streets in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received the call just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
1 Person Injured In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash on Thursday night. The crash happened near Mae Anne Avenue near Sierra Highlands at round 7:45 p.m. Authorities said that the collision involved 12 cars. Reno Police confirmed that one person was injured in the crash. The identity and condition of the...
