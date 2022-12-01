ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS San Francisco

Sierra prepares for weekend wintry blast; Up to 3 feet of new snow expected

SAN FRANCISCO  -- A slow-moving low pressure system advanced toward Northern California Friday, set to deliver weekend rain showers in the Bay Area and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe region from Friday night through Sunday night."Another round of heavy snow appears likely for the Sierra Nevada by late Saturday and into Sunday as the bulk of the moisture associated with the system pushes onshore," forecasters predicted.How much new snow are we talking about? The weather service said from 8 to 18 inches at the lower elevations around...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Another storm taking aim at Tahoe; 3 feet of snow possible

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The strong wind Saturday morning is the beginning of a multi-day storm that may dump up to 3 feet of snow on the mountains around Lake Tahoe. The snow will lead to hazardous travel, especially over mountain passes, and chain restrictions on area highways throughout the duration of the event.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Most power restored in southwest Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -5:50 P.M. UPDATE: All but 54 customers have had their power restored, NV Energy reports. 1:37 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to all but 577 customers, NV Energy reports. Power will be restored to remaining customers by 4 p.m., NV Energy estimates. ORIGINAL STORY: NV Energy...
RENO, NV
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mountain Democrat

At Lake Tahoe: Traffic concerns prompt new highway plan

STATELINE, NEV — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year and officials say they have found mixed reactions to the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Time lapses of Lake Mead marinas

Perspective is needed when thinking and talking about the future of the marinas and boat launches at Lake Mead. For that perspective, picture the Statue of Liberty on the Las Vegas Strip, Lake Mead has dropped more than its height. Over the last 38 years, Lake Mead's water level has dropped around 170 feet, currently at 1,032' above sea level. This is only 2.3' higher than last summer's lowest level. Another way to have perspective on the water loss is to watch time-lapse animations showing the water receding at the affected marinas and boat launches.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Most power restored after Transformer Explosion in Midtown

Reno Fire responded to a transformer that blew up in a neighborhood on Plumas Street and St. Lawrence in Midtown. It happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Reno Fire Officials told us a bird sat on a power line, causing it to spark. That caused high and low power lines to fall down.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stateline gaming win best in a decade

STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
scitechdaily.com

Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells

Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

One killed in house fire outside Truckee

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRNV) — One person is dead after a house fire broke out in a neighborhood outside the Truckee area on Thursday evening. Crews responded to the Pla-Vada Woodlands Community in Soda Springs just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 on the report of a house on fire.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Fire destroys abandoned home in northeast Reno, singes another

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One abandoned home was lost in a Saturday afternoon fire in northeast Reno and a neighboring abandoned home was singed, the Reno Fire Department reported. It happened about 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Montello streets. Flames were fully involved in one home as firefighters...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Fire destroys 2 vacant homes off 10th Street in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two vacant homes were destroyed in a fire in the area of 10th and Montello streets in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received the call just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
RENO, NV
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...

