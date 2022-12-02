Read full article on original website
MU extends wrestling coach Brian Smith through 2026-27
The University of Missouri Department of Athletics is extending head wrestling coach Brian Smith through the 2026-27 season, Athletics Director Desireé Reed-Francois announced Monday. Smith is the winningest coach in program history, both by win percentage (.737) and total wins (319). The Tigers are coming off of a 2021-22...
Drinkwitz provides insight into transfer portal, roster updates
Over the past week, eight scholarship Missouri players announced their intentions of entering the college football transfer portal, which opened Monday. But the number is less than what coach Eli Drinkwitz expected, estimating 12 or 14 players to depart from the program. Drinkwitz was pleased to see the Tigers not...
No Border War bowl game, but Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz tells Kansas, ‘We’ll see you on Faurot Field’ ... in 2025
COLUMBIA, Mo. — In his first public comments since Missouri was matched against Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz made two things clear Monday morning. 1. He’s happy to play in Tampa. 2. He’s happy to jab the Jayhawks. Drinkwitz again refuted last...
Mizzou's Dominic Lovett, Isaiah McGuire earn AP first-team All-SEC honors
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The same day he officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors by the Associated Press. Lovett was one of four Mizzou players to earn All-SEC honors by a panel of 15 reporters who cover the league, along with fellow first-team defensive end Isaiah McGuire and two second-team selections, left tackle Javon Foster and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper.
