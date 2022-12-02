Read full article on original website
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
2022 SEAHAC: Can You Dig It?
All-day hockey analytics conference deeply informs sold-out crowd with impressive input from Kraken hockey operations, nine other NHL teams. It's available to watch online. When fans consider hockey analytics, they no doubt think statistics, numbers, data, all things math and science. This past Saturday's 2022 SEAHAC analytics conference highlighted the vital human element of digging deeper into hockey performance. More than three dozen presenters spoke to 250 attendees about the latest research, on-ice theorems and, most strikingly, their careers and lives in hockey.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
Women in Hockey: Miranda McMillan
Canadiens data analyst looks for paterns, properties not obvious at first glance. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Montreal Candadiens hockey data analyst Miranda McMillan:. Name: Miranda McMillan. Job...
Wright back for Kraken, set to face Canadiens after stint in AHL
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright is expected to be back in the Seattle Kraken lineup Tuesday after the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was recalled from the American Hockey League. "Nice to be back here," Wright said Monday. The 18-year-old center had one assist in Seattle's first seven...
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/5
For the second consecutive week, the Kings went 1-1-1 in their three scheduled games. Now 27 games into the 82-game season, the Kings hold a 13-10-4 record and remain third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Picking up three of a possible six points, the Kings did so in unique fashion. Having played in a 17-goal game, a multi-goal comeback and a tightly contested battle, Kings fans were treated to numerous types of hockey and plenty of drama.
POSTCARD: Reinhart checks in from Jackson Hole
From the top of a mountain in Jackson Hole, Sam Reinhart pens a postcard to fans back home in South Florida. Checking in from 10,450 feet above sea level here in Jackson Hole. We just took the aerial tram up the mountain. It was an exciting ride to the top, especially getting to see Corbet's Couloir -- that jump off, that was crazy. Now we're enjoying some great waffles and hot chocolate at Top of the World Waffles before taking the tram back down.
Why Jason Robertson has more than just hockey sense
The Stars goalie practices with Robertson every day and the two also spend summers in the Detroit area, working out together, and Wedgewood said they compete pretty hard. "Him and I have some fun," Wedgewood said. "We battle every day in practice and joke around. He shoots on me in the summer too. We spend some time in Michigan. He's good, he's a talented kid. I'm impressed with what he's doing, and it's nice to be on his side."
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
VGK Announce Details of Hispanic Heritage Knight December 7
VEGAS (December 5, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 5, plans for their Hispanic Heritage Knight presented by UMC on Wednesday, December 7. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys during warmups as they prepare to face the New York Rangers for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop at T-Mobile Arena. Prior to puck drop on Toshiba Plaza, fans can enjoy a musical performance by the Claudine Castro Band from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. PT. Face painting will also be available before the game on Toshiba Plaza in celebration of the event.
Coach's Challenge: DET @ CBJ - 3:35 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned. No goal Detroit. Video review determined that Detroit's David Perron preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Dylan Larkin's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
Ducks Partner with Local Communities to Open Holiday Ice Rinks
Ducks to participate in the grand opening and tree lighting ceremony at Santa Ana Winter Village Saturday, Dec. 10 and host Ducks Day in Huntington Beach Saturday, Dec. 17. The Ducks will kick off the holiday season during the grand opening and tree lighting ceremony at the Santa Ana Winter Village located at Civic Center Plaza of the Flags this Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 5 p.m. Additionally, the Ducks will host Ducks Day at Surf City Winter Wonderland located at the Huntington Beach Pier Plaza Saturday, Dec. 17 from 4- 8 p.m.
LA Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes: How to Watch
Kings look to extend their point streak to five games. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Hurricanes: 13 - 6 - 5 (31 pts) Kings: 13 - 9 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The Kings power...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CAPITALS
FLAMES (10-10-3) vs. CAPITALS (10-11-4) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (17) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (8) Capitals:. Points - Alexander Ovechkin (25) Goals - Ovechkin...
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Squeezing Out Sparks -- Washington is 1-2-1 on the trip to date, dropping each of its last two games. The Caps are 1-5-3 in their last nine road games, scoring just 22 goals during that stretch, and with three players accounting for 15 of those tallies: John Carlson has scored six goals (in only seven games), Alex Ovechkin has five, and Conor Sheary has four.
Voracek could miss rest of season with Blue Jackets after concussion
COLUMBUS -- Jakub Voracek said Monday that his chances of playing again this season with the Columbus Blue Jackets are "very slim." The 33-year-old forward sustained a concussion Nov. 4 at the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere Finland, when he was hit below the nose with a high stick from Dryden Hunt of the Colorado Avalanche. He has not played since.
Final Buzzer: Streak Ends at 7
Kraken can't overcome two early goals by Florida and young goalie Spencer Knight stopping 36 of 37 shots in 5-1 final. All good things do tend to come to an end. The Kraken's seven-game winning streak met such fate Saturday night with visiting Florida jumping on the backs of 21-year-old goalie Spencer Knight and offseason trade acquisition Matthew Tkachuk. Knight held off the Kraken, who outplayed the visitors in the second period while looking to come back from a two-goal deficit. Tkachuk logged a goal, two assists, and plenty of physicality to seal a 5-1 win.
Jason Robertson named NHL's Third Star of the Week
Stars forward Jason Robertson was named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending December 4. Robertson shared the League lead with five goals in three outings (5-1-6) to power the Stars (14-6-5, 33 points) to a 2-0-1 week and extend his personal point streak to 18 contests dating to Oct. 27 (21-13-34), two shy of the franchise record.
The 23-year-old netminder getting back in the game
Since moving to Dallas in 1993, the Stars have had a lot of great goalies. But they've never had a No. 1 netminder as young as Jake Oettinger. The 23-year-old just earned the job midway through last season, so you would expect some ups and downs in his development. Even if Oettinger had a few hiccups this season, he seems back to a good place right now.
