ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

To boost Georgia's Warnock, Biden goes to ... Massachusetts

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHJ6L_0jUj3NP800

BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the phones with fellow Democrats Friday for Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff election. He fetched hot coffee for volunteers, too, and thanked them for their work. But this busy phone bank was nowhere near Georgia.

Days before Georgia polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Warnock’s state. Instead, the president aimed on Friday to help Democrats land their 51st Senate seat from afar as he stopped by a union hall and headlined a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which has spent millions of dollars to boost Warnock’s campaign against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

It was the culmination of Biden’s support-from-a-distance strategy that he employed throughout the midterm elections and that his aides credit with helping his party beat expectations in key races.

“This race in Georgia … it’s really, really critical,” Biden told members of the the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers who were poring over voting lists. “This is a guy who needs our help.”

The trip north to help a candidate in the South had even Biden a little mixed up, at least in his comments.

“I’m going to Georgia today,” he declared Friday morning, before quickly catching himself to say that he was headed north to do “a major fundraiser up in Boston today for our next and continued Senate candidate and senator.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., attended the phone bank and said she told Warnock that she’d do a fundraiser in her home state for him. “What you’re going to get is the best part - labor is going to be making calls for you in Georgia.”

Aides said the Boston trip was requested by Warnock’s campaign and Biden obliged, reflecting his promise to go wherever Democratic candidates wanted him in 2022.

“The president is willing to help Senator Warnock any way he can, however the senator wants him to get involved,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this week. As often as not, that also meant not going where he was not wanted.

Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, Biden avoided wading into key Senate races in states such as Georgia, Arizona and New Hampshire, where his approval ratings have trailed below his numbers nationally.

A 50-year veteran of Washington, Biden recognized that statewide candidates especially would seek to stake out distinct identities to face voters frustrated by politics in the capital city, his aides said. Meanwhile, he proved to be an in-person boon to the candidacy of Sen.-elect John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, and his video appearances with more than a dozen House candidates helped Democrats keep Republicans to the narrowest of majorities in that chamber in the upcoming Congress.

While he wasn’t in many states in person, White House aides said, Biden was talking about the issues that were relevant in those races from afar — from bringing down health care costs to combating efforts to undermine election results.

“It didn’t matter where the president went; his message very much resonated,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that Biden talked about the Democrats’ legislative achievements. “And that worked. Right? That worked.”

Warnock, throughout his campaign, actually has distanced himself from Biden. That’s a stark contrast to the runoff campaign after the 2020 election when Biden, as president-elect, came to the state with the Senate balance at stake and told Georgia voters they’d determine the success of his administration and agenda.

Biden told the Boston phone bank workers that an oft-repeated GOP criticism during the 2022 election was that Warnock voted with him 98% of the time. “I wouldn’t tell ’em that on the phone,” Biden quipped.

Warnock aides have said that he knew from the time of his January 2021 runoff victory that he’d win reelection in a midterm only by attracting votes from some Georgians inclined to back Republicans — and that was before generationally high inflation soared and Biden’s approval ratings tanked.

With Biden’s popularity having sagged in Georgia, Warnock framed himself as a bipartisan deal maker in Washington. In his campaign speeches he mentions Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida and various measures he’s co-sponsored with those Republican colleagues more than he mentions Biden or Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. And when he does mention Biden, it’s to tell voters how much he pressured the president to follow through on his promise to ease student loan burdens.

Warnock has consistently avoided answering whether he believes Biden should run again in 2024 and whether he’d support the president if he does seek a second term.

Even as the senator welcomed former President Barack Obama to Georgia for a second time this campaign cycle on Thursday, Warnock’s campaign this week deferred questions about Biden’s fundraiser to the Democrats’ Senate campaign arm.

Thus far, Warnock’s approach has paid off. He was the lone Georgia Democrat who survived to a statewide runoff, as Walker trailed all of his fellow Republicans, most notably drawing 200,000 fewer votes than Gov. Brian Kemp, who cruised to reelection.

Warnock consistently ran ahead of Biden’s 2020 percentages in urban and suburban counties and some rural areas, as well.

While Democrats have already locked in control of the Senate for another two years, thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote, a true majority of 51 seats would speed up the confirmation process for Biden’s nominees and provide a cushion for the president.

Late Friday, at a private home in tony Beacon Hill, Biden spoke to Democratic donors about how monumental that 51st vote would be should Warnock win, particularly on big-ticket legislation that has sometimes buckled when a single senator backs away.

“We can’t have this hanging out on a thread, every single vote we have,” he said.

___

Barrow reported from Atlanta.

Comments / 149

Helix
5d ago

It’s pretty telling when a guy in the tightest race in the country doesn’t want a sitting President there with him all weekend. Instead, he’s going to “work the phones”? What could possibly go wrong?

Reply(43)
50
Swede Switzer
5d ago

CNN Poll: 75% of Democratic voters want someone other than Biden in 2024. The poll comes as Biden's approval ratings remain low and most Americans are discontented with the state of the country and the economy. Inflation remains high and a new report showed consumer confidence slipped for the third straight month. Joe Biden Has Lowest Approval Rating of Any Democrat President in 44 Years

Reply(17)
39
Eric Kalzer
5d ago

he probably doesn't. want to go to Georgia because he's afraid Warnock will run over him with his car.like he did to his ex wife

Reply(1)
37
Related
accesswdun.com

Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday decided the country's final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that drew a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The runoff was determining whether Democrats gain...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Brian Kemp unveils his 2023 agenda

Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s reelection last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in economic development, education, and public safety.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Dismisses Climate Change and Warns That the Government Will “Force You To Drive an EV”

After Gov. Kemp announces 8,000 new EV jobs in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 6, Georgia's most-controversial and divisive Republican, Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to claim that warnings of global warming haven't amounted to anything, since "the planet hasn't instantly exploded in a fireball."
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

College students shed light on Georgia voting law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Horrible Herschel Walker update revealed

As Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign in what appears to be a very close race with incumbent Raphael Warnock, it seems that many Georgia Republicans have lost hope in Walker winning the hotly-contested runoff election, even despite some powerful allies coming to Walker’s support.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have found in a case that first became public in August. It came as federal authorities charged three of the self-declared prophet’s wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They remain jailed and have court hearings scheduled next week. Moretta Rose Johnson is awaiting extradition from Washington state. The FBI affidavit filed in the women’s case centers on Samuel Bateman, who proclaimed himself a prophet in 2019. Authorities wrote that Bateman orchestrated sexual acts involving minors and gave wives as gifts to his male followers, claiming to do so on orders from the “Heavenly Father.” The men supported Bateman financially and gave him their own wives and young daughters as wives.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio threw the implementation of Measure 114 — set for Thursday — into limbo and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said on Twitter that her office will urgently appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court. That filing is likely to come Wednesday morning. “It’s been a busy day for...
OREGON STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy