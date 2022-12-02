ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

