AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- AIM Consulting (AIM), an Addison Group company, and award-winning technology consulting firm, announced today the promotion of Mike Mallahan to President of AIM Consulting, effective Monday, December 5, 2022. Mallahan, based in Seattle, oversees the brand’s innovative technology solutions and strategic national geographic expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005836/en/ As President of AIM Consulting, Mike Mallahan leads the company’s innovative technology solutions and strategic national geographic expansion. AIM’s differentiation is its ability to build long-term relationships with the nation’s best technology consulting talent and deliver end-to-end business-critical initiatives with modern technologies and processes. A 24-year veteran, Mallahan has led companies through substantial growth cycles, designing and streamlining service delivery processes, advancing consulting methodologies for enhanced client experiences, and improving profitability. Mallahan is passionate about growing an inclusive culture in the workplace and developing the next generation of leaders. (Photo: Business Wire)
