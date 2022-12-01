Read full article on original website
Related
Asian shares lower as strong data hit hopes for dovish Fed
BANGKOK — (AP) — Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the difficulty of the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. Tokyo rose, Shanghai was flat and other regional markets declined. U.S. futures gained and oil...
Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up
MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Foreign investors are buying into Indian financial firms, lured by the prospects of a fresh credit cycle that may boost the stocks of the country's largest lenders.
Comments / 0