ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Asian shares lower as strong data hit hopes for dovish Fed

BANGKOK — (AP) — Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street pulled back as surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the difficulty of the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. Tokyo rose, Shanghai was flat and other regional markets declined. U.S. futures gained and oil...

Comments / 0

Community Policy