ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
goseawolves.com

McNarland signs with Seawolves

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – University of Alaska Anchorage head hockey coach Matt Shasby announced that Karter McNarland has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Seawolves. "Karter is a player who really loves the game and loves to work on his game," said Shasby. "He displays a very...
goseawolves.com

Defense lifts #11 UAA past SPU, 62-54

ANCHORAGE – Senior forward Vishe' Rabb had 14 points and 11th-ranked Alaska Anchorage delivered a gritty defensive effort Saturday to earn a 62-54 women's basketball victory over Seattle Pacific at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Seawolves (6-1, 1-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) also got 11 points apiece from guards...
goseawolves.com

Hockey completes weekend sweep of Simon Fraser

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team completed the weekend sweep of Simon Fraser with a 4-0 win Saturday. The Seawolves had nine different players record a point. Brandon Lajoie put the Seawolves on the scoreboard first with a short-handed goal at 8:21 of the opening...
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers

Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
XL Country 100.7

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Cat Country 102.9

I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS

Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
Cat Country 102.9

Disregard the Rumors. Popular Billings Craft Store is NOT Closing

We received an email today from one of our Townsquare Media Content Creators in Missoula regarding a rumor that Jo-Ann Fabrics was closing all of its Montana locations, including those in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Butte. That rumor is NOT true. 80 years of "homemade happiness."
yourbigsky.com

Billings remains under winter weather advisory; West End gets almost three inches overnight

The Billings West End received almost three inches of snow overnight from Sunday into Monday morning, according to the NWS. Billings remains under a winter weather advisory until 3pm on Monday afternoon. Temps will stay below freezing keeping roads slick and snow covered. Tuesday will have continued extremely cold temperatures...
KULR8

Billings' New Hat Maker

BILLINGS, Mont. - The love for a western hat is as old as the American West itself. It was a necessity for settlers, ranchers and farmers who tried to tame the Western Plains. For business owner and hat maker, Darren Hackey, it's a tradition he's honored to continue. "I love...
yourbigsky.com

Two shot during casino robbery in Billings

The BPD is continuing its investigation into a shooting and robbery early Monday morning at the Treasure Cove Casino in Billings. Sgt. Beck reports the suspect pointed a gun and shot a casino employee. The suspect allegedly shot a customer also while running out of the casino at about 12:45am...

Comments / 0

Community Policy