goseawolves.com
McNarland signs with Seawolves
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – University of Alaska Anchorage head hockey coach Matt Shasby announced that Karter McNarland has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Seawolves. "Karter is a player who really loves the game and loves to work on his game," said Shasby. "He displays a very...
goseawolves.com
Defense lifts #11 UAA past SPU, 62-54
ANCHORAGE – Senior forward Vishe' Rabb had 14 points and 11th-ranked Alaska Anchorage delivered a gritty defensive effort Saturday to earn a 62-54 women's basketball victory over Seattle Pacific at the Alaska Airlines Center. The Seawolves (6-1, 1-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) also got 11 points apiece from guards...
goseawolves.com
Hockey completes weekend sweep of Simon Fraser
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team completed the weekend sweep of Simon Fraser with a 4-0 win Saturday. The Seawolves had nine different players record a point. Brandon Lajoie put the Seawolves on the scoreboard first with a short-handed goal at 8:21 of the opening...
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
The Best Place To Live In Montana
This town in the Treasure State is home to extensive natural resources, beautiful scenery, and the big city vibes that make a place exciting and cultural.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks defends decision to euthanize Billings moose
A spokesperson explains Chronic Wasting Disease, among other reasons, did not allow for a safe relocation.
Disregard the Rumors. Popular Billings Craft Store is NOT Closing
We received an email today from one of our Townsquare Media Content Creators in Missoula regarding a rumor that Jo-Ann Fabrics was closing all of its Montana locations, including those in Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Butte. That rumor is NOT true. 80 years of "homemade happiness."
Miners' housing project irks Absarokee residents, public hearing scheduled
A miners man camp is ruffling feathers for some Absarokee residents, but as housing shortages sweep Montana, mine executives say it's a solution to a growing problem.
Witness recounts shooting at Montana Club in Billings
"It was pretty spooky, but I wasn’t going anywhere with my family in there," added Ferch, who was a customer that night.
Police: Billings West High threat 'not substantiated'
Police presence at the school will increase, and Billings police urged anyone with additional information to report it to police.
yourbigsky.com
Billings remains under winter weather advisory; West End gets almost three inches overnight
The Billings West End received almost three inches of snow overnight from Sunday into Monday morning, according to the NWS. Billings remains under a winter weather advisory until 3pm on Monday afternoon. Temps will stay below freezing keeping roads slick and snow covered. Tuesday will have continued extremely cold temperatures...
REO Speedwagon to play in Billings
MetraPark announced Friday that REO Speedwagon is coming to First Interstate Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
cascadenewspaper.com
REO SPEEDWAGON FIRST INTERSTATE ARENA AT METRAPARK WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2ND, 2023 TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9TH at 10:00AM
Billings, MT – REO Speedwagon is coming to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tickets start at $49.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00am. Tickets are available at the First Interstate Arena Box Office and metrapark.com. About REO Speedwagon:. Formed in...
KULR8
Billings' New Hat Maker
BILLINGS, Mont. - The love for a western hat is as old as the American West itself. It was a necessity for settlers, ranchers and farmers who tried to tame the Western Plains. For business owner and hat maker, Darren Hackey, it's a tradition he's honored to continue. "I love...
yourbigsky.com
Two shot during casino robbery in Billings
The BPD is continuing its investigation into a shooting and robbery early Monday morning at the Treasure Cove Casino in Billings. Sgt. Beck reports the suspect pointed a gun and shot a casino employee. The suspect allegedly shot a customer also while running out of the casino at about 12:45am...
Timeline: The life and death of the moose in Billings
A young moose spent nearly two months hanging out in a Billings neighborhood before it was euthanized Thursday by state wildlife agents.
KULR8
Thirsty Street Brewing in Billings closing Taproom location, excited to focus on 'The Garage'
BILLINGS, Mont. - This week, Thirsty Street Brewing announced this weekend will be the final one at their taproom location downtown. Thirsty Street has a second location at 'The Garage,' which they purchased in 2020, and they are going to consolidate their business to that one location. The owners say...
