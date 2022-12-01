Read full article on original website
Related
These Are the Stocks Warren Buffett Bought and Sold in 2022
For Berkshire Hathaway chief Warren Buffett, the 2022 bear market was one big Black Friday sale -- and the Oracle of Omaha went on a shopping spree. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings
Within the last quarter, United Airlines Holdings UAL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $50.67 versus the current price of United Airlines Holdings at $44.565, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Zions Bancorp
Within the last quarter, Zions Bancorp ZION has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Zions Bancorp. The company has an average price target of $61.1 with a high of $72.00 and a low of $50.00.
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Emerson Electric
On Friday, shares of Emerson Electric EMR experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.29% to $96.87. The overall sentiment for EMR has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Benzinga
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Chubb
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Chubb CB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Silvergate Capital
Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Amgen Unusual Options Activity For December 05
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen. Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Verisign
On Friday, shares of Verisign VRSN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.21% to $202.1. The overall sentiment for VRSN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was produced...
Benzinga
Where Allegiant Travel Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Allegiant Travel ALGT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Macerich
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Macerich MAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Spirit Realty Cap
Within the last quarter, Spirit Realty Cap SRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spirit Realty Cap. The company has an average price target of $42.75 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $37.00.
Benzinga
AutoZone, Toll Brothers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $25.30 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 1.5% to $2,565.00 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers TOL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-12-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Toll Brothers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.95. Toll Brothers bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply TSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $224.4 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $200.00.
Benzinga
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp FITB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp. The company has an average price target of $39.83 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $37.00.
Benzinga
Signal Watch: In Thin Data Week, Markets Move Lower Ahead of Next Week's Fed Meeting
(Monday Market Open) Stocks sagged early Monday to kick off a week where fresh catalysts might be tough to find. We haven’t said that in a while, but unless you count today’s November ISM Services data and this Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for November, scheduled influential data is a bit thin in coming days.
Benzinga
Who's Benefiting From FTX Collapse? Definitely Not Centralized Exchanges, Says Cathie Wood's ARK
The implosion of the FTX FTT/USD cryptocurrency trading platform has had reverberations throughout the digital currency sector, although some market participants have profited from the collapse. What Happened: According to a report by ARK Investment Management, traders are increasingly moving away from centralized intermediaries towards secure, decentralized exchanges in order...
Comments / 0