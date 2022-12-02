Read full article on original website
Marketmind: Five Alive
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. With a bit of a lag perhaps after Friday's strong jobs report, markets are realising the U.S. economy is not yet slowing as fast as they had assumed or the Federal Reserve may have wanted.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
WHEC TV-10
Feds arrest ex-Florida Rep. David Rivera, who had $50 million consulting deal with Venezuela oil giant’s U.S. affiliate
ATLANTA (AP) — Feds arrest ex-Florida Rep. David Rivera, who had $50 million consulting deal with Venezuela oil giant’s U.S. affiliate. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Oil prices fall on higher U.S. dollar, economic fears
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and prospects of a demand boost in China.
