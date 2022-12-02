ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNDU

Mishawaka pulls out all the stops to kick off its Winterfest

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a cold weekend in the Princess City, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from showing up to enjoy Mishawaka Parks’ annual Winterfest. “Tonight is the grand opening of our Ironworks Ice Rink, the Winterfest, the big kickoff, the lighting of the Christmas Tree, our first ever lighted parade,” Mishawaka Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko said. “It’s going amazing, and we just love this new event that we have, this new venue we have.”
The Waynedale News

Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”

‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
22 WSBT

"How the Grinch Stole Pup-mas" holiday party

This year's theme is "How the Grinch Stole Pup-mas." The party is on Friday, December 9 at Bittersweet Pet Resorts - Niles, 2100 Weaver Rd. All dogs can get a picture with the Grinch and a holiday treat from Santa. Admission is $12.95 in addition to the daycare rate. To...
max983.net

Free Turkey Distribution Scheduled in Bremen

Those who are in need of food assistance this holiday season will be able to get a free turkey at a distribution site in Bremen. Turkeys will be provided for 263 households by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana at The Pines at 1820 W. Plymouth Street in Bremen on Wednesday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to noon ET while supplies last.
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 2:46 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, South Main Street and West Emeline Street, Milford. Drivers: Lani K. Marshall, 65, North Main Street, Milford; and Maria G. Parra Solis, 51, South East Street, Milford. Marshall was looking down to retrieve some pretzels. Her vehicle hit Parra Solis’. Damage up to $10,000.
wtvbam.com

Nearly two dozen units take part in annual Coldwater Holiday Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Almost two dozen units took part in the annual Coldwater Holiday Parade on Saturday night as those who lined U.S. 12 braved evening temperatures near 30 degrees. The parade started at U.S. 12 and Hudson and headed west through the downtown area. The Coldwater Fire...
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Eggs were stolen from Dollar General. Value of $4.70. 5:52 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 1600 block of East CR 200N, Warsaw. An iPhone was stolen....
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis kicks off "Jackets for Joints" promotion

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The season of giving is here and Puff Cannabis of Michigan is kicking off a holiday promotion to keep children in need warm this winter. The promotion is called "Jackets for Joints." It runs Dec. 5 through Dec. 18. To participate, customers can visit any Puff Cannabis location –  in Madison Heights, Hamtramck, Utica, Bay City, Oscoda, Traverse City, or Sturgis – with a new coat or jacket for a three to 12-year-old. After customers donate a coat, they will receive one jar of "Baby Jeeter" pre rolls, valued at $50. The coats and jackets...
22 WSBT

Meet Santa's reindeer at the Ligonier Library

Come and meet Santa's helpers from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3. You can pet the reindeer and get a photo with it. Children will be able to do a free Christmas activity and receive a free book. This event is free. For more information, you can go to the...
95.3 MNC

Berrien County Health Department to host veteran food basket giveaway

The Berrien County Health Department is hosting a veteran food basket giveaway on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. The event will distribute 150 food baskets from 1-3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Health Department’s Benton Harbor office, 2149 E. Napier Ave. The baskets will contain a variety of...
FOX59

Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
WNDU

C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions. Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event. “This is an exciting time here...
harborcountry-news.com

Firefighters battle blaze at house in Three Oaks

THREE OAKS — A raging house fire at 11 Maple Street in Three Oaks was extinguished on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4. Three Oaks Fire Chief Dave Flick said the home was unoccupied and under renovation, and no one was injured while the blaze was being extinguished. He said Three...
WWMT

"Elkhart, Indiana: Known for RVs and Garvin Roberson"

We've been following news of the death of Garvin Roberson. A staple of the Elkhart community and the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. A silver alert was issued for him Monday after he was last seen driving his SUV on Sunday. According to Elkhart County Police, the vehicle was...
22 WSBT

PET SEGMENT: Cheeto loves being petted and won't turn your hands orange

He's a Pit Bull terrier mix who's 2 years old. Cheeto came into the shelter as a stray at the beginning of November. He'll probably not get much bigger as he's already 70 lbs. Lindsey Cuellar, the manager at the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says he's good with other dogs.
WNDU

One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
95.3 MNC

Benton Harbor residents reminded to use caution during lead service line replacement

As lead service line replacement in Benton Harbor nears completion, the Berrien County Health Department is reminding residents that free lead filters, cartridges and installation assistance are available and sharing important filter maintenance tips. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is advising residents to wait until their home...

