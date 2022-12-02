MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The season of giving is here and Puff Cannabis of Michigan is kicking off a holiday promotion to keep children in need warm this winter. The promotion is called "Jackets for Joints." It runs Dec. 5 through Dec. 18. To participate, customers can visit any Puff Cannabis location – in Madison Heights, Hamtramck, Utica, Bay City, Oscoda, Traverse City, or Sturgis – with a new coat or jacket for a three to 12-year-old. After customers donate a coat, they will receive one jar of "Baby Jeeter" pre rolls, valued at $50. The coats and jackets...

