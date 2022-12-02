Read full article on original website
Mishawaka pulls out all the stops to kick off its Winterfest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a cold weekend in the Princess City, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from showing up to enjoy Mishawaka Parks’ annual Winterfest. “Tonight is the grand opening of our Ironworks Ice Rink, the Winterfest, the big kickoff, the lighting of the Christmas Tree, our first ever lighted parade,” Mishawaka Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko said. “It’s going amazing, and we just love this new event that we have, this new venue we have.”
Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”
‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
"How the Grinch Stole Pup-mas" holiday party
This year's theme is "How the Grinch Stole Pup-mas." The party is on Friday, December 9 at Bittersweet Pet Resorts - Niles, 2100 Weaver Rd. All dogs can get a picture with the Grinch and a holiday treat from Santa. Admission is $12.95 in addition to the daycare rate. To...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Free Turkey Distribution Scheduled in Bremen
Those who are in need of food assistance this holiday season will be able to get a free turkey at a distribution site in Bremen. Turkeys will be provided for 263 households by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana at The Pines at 1820 W. Plymouth Street in Bremen on Wednesday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to noon ET while supplies last.
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 2:46 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, South Main Street and West Emeline Street, Milford. Drivers: Lani K. Marshall, 65, North Main Street, Milford; and Maria G. Parra Solis, 51, South East Street, Milford. Marshall was looking down to retrieve some pretzels. Her vehicle hit Parra Solis’. Damage up to $10,000.
Nearly two dozen units take part in annual Coldwater Holiday Parade
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Almost two dozen units took part in the annual Coldwater Holiday Parade on Saturday night as those who lined U.S. 12 braved evening temperatures near 30 degrees. The parade started at U.S. 12 and Hudson and headed west through the downtown area. The Coldwater Fire...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Eggs were stolen from Dollar General. Value of $4.70. 5:52 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 1600 block of East CR 200N, Warsaw. An iPhone was stolen....
Puff Cannabis kicks off "Jackets for Joints" promotion
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The season of giving is here and Puff Cannabis of Michigan is kicking off a holiday promotion to keep children in need warm this winter. The promotion is called "Jackets for Joints." It runs Dec. 5 through Dec. 18. To participate, customers can visit any Puff Cannabis location – in Madison Heights, Hamtramck, Utica, Bay City, Oscoda, Traverse City, or Sturgis – with a new coat or jacket for a three to 12-year-old. After customers donate a coat, they will receive one jar of "Baby Jeeter" pre rolls, valued at $50. The coats and jackets...
Meet Santa's reindeer at the Ligonier Library
Come and meet Santa's helpers from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3. You can pet the reindeer and get a photo with it. Children will be able to do a free Christmas activity and receive a free book. This event is free. For more information, you can go to the...
Berrien County Health Department to host veteran food basket giveaway
The Berrien County Health Department is hosting a veteran food basket giveaway on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7. The event will distribute 150 food baskets from 1-3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Health Department’s Benton Harbor office, 2149 E. Napier Ave. The baskets will contain a variety of...
Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions. Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event. “This is an exciting time here...
Firefighters battle blaze at house in Three Oaks
THREE OAKS — A raging house fire at 11 Maple Street in Three Oaks was extinguished on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4. Three Oaks Fire Chief Dave Flick said the home was unoccupied and under renovation, and no one was injured while the blaze was being extinguished. He said Three...
"Elkhart, Indiana: Known for RVs and Garvin Roberson"
We've been following news of the death of Garvin Roberson. A staple of the Elkhart community and the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. A silver alert was issued for him Monday after he was last seen driving his SUV on Sunday. According to Elkhart County Police, the vehicle was...
PET SEGMENT: Cheeto loves being petted and won't turn your hands orange
He's a Pit Bull terrier mix who's 2 years old. Cheeto came into the shelter as a stray at the beginning of November. He'll probably not get much bigger as he's already 70 lbs. Lindsey Cuellar, the manager at the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says he's good with other dogs.
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
Benton Harbor residents reminded to use caution during lead service line replacement
As lead service line replacement in Benton Harbor nears completion, the Berrien County Health Department is reminding residents that free lead filters, cartridges and installation assistance are available and sharing important filter maintenance tips. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is advising residents to wait until their home...
