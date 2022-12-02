Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Public help need to identify alleged illegal dumping suspect in Berrien County
Public help is needed identifying a person accused of illegally dropping a truck load of garbage. The person was seen with the garbage on Nov. 27 in the area of La Salle and North Winans Streets, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Anybody with information is asked...
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
95.3 MNC
Woman accused in series of barn fires pleads guilty to one charge of arson
The woman accused of setting multiple barns on fire in Elkhart County pleaded guilty to one count of arson on Monday. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson. Seven other counts of arson and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor were dismissed, due to evidentiary issues, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
95.3 MNC
Former deputy pleads guilty in connection to missing money from Niles Wrestling Club
A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of false pretenses after being accused of taking money from the Niles Wrestling Club. The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office originally charged Trent Babcock with three counts of felony embezzlement. He’s accused of using...
Detectives investigate inmate's death at northwest Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Detectives are investigating an inmate's death at a northwest Indiana state prison. The Westville Correctional Facility requested Friday that Indiana State Police investigate the death of an inmate at the facility. The inmate was identified as 53-year-old Matthew Chester. Indiana State Police said detectives with its...
wtvbam.com
BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
wtvbam.com
125 lbs of black-market marijuana & crystal methamphetamine seized by authorities in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have made three arrests and have seized approximately 125 pounds of black-market marijuana in three separate investigations recently in Berrien County. . According to a press release from the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team – West Office, the first arrest was...
abc57.com
Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigate viral Facebook video, determine weapon to be fake
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police determined there is no threat to the community after investigating a viral video depicting a man holding a gun and kicking a resident's door multiple times before running away. The weapon seen in the video is fake, officers said. The South Bend Police Department began...
WNDU
Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is learning more about an investigation into an argument between Elkhart’s police chief and a detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing an Indiana State Police investigation involving Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore,...
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy pleads guilty to false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to false pretenses after being accused of embezzling from the Niles Wrestling Club, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor, a reduced charge. He was accused of using...
hometownnewsnow.com
Death Investigation at Westville Prison
(Westville, IN) - Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a recent death at the Westville Correctional Facility. Not much information has been released at this time. The investigation began Thursday, following the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester. The La Porte County Coroner's Office is assiting. An autopsy has been conducted,...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
WNDU
Police investigating suspicious death in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation into a suspicious death is underway in South Bend. South Bend Police were called to the 1000 block of O’Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on the report of a person down. Police confirmed with 16 News Now that this is now being...
95.3 MNC
Male killed, female injured in double shooting in Michigan City
One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Michigan City. Police were called just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to the 700 Block of East 10th Street where they discovered a male subject lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries and a female victim who had also been shot.
95.3 MNC
Suspicious death investigation after body found on O’Brien Street in South Bend
A death that police label suspicious in under investigation in South Bend. Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to 1000 block of O’Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on the report of a person down. The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.
cbs4indy.com
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility...
WNDU
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
fortwaynesnbc.com
New location, same problem: Neighbors upset about potential new Allen County Jail location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s a story you might find familiar. Some neighbors are upset about the new proposed location for a new Allen County Jail, months after a federal judge demanded county commissioners address “Inhumane conditions” at the current downtown facility. That new location sits...
