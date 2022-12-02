Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Holcomb released from hospital, recovering from pneumonia
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is back at home after being admitted to the hospital with a pneumonia diagnosis. According to the Governor’s Press Secretary, Holcomb went to the doctor on Thursday, Dec. 1, with what he thought was the flu. He was admitted to the hospital out of an...
Man accused of having bomb-making materials in St. Joseph County home
A man was placed under arrest after state troopers say they found a slew of drugs and paraphernalia is also accused of having bomb-making materials. It was back in August when state police, armed with a search warrant, raided a home on Hollyhock Road, in search of Clinton Johnson, 33. Inside, they found pot, pills, meth and guns.
