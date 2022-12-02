Read full article on original website
Georgia 4-H Student-Driven Program Shrinks Digital Divide
(TNS) — Youths involved with the Georgia 4-H Tech Changemakers program are bridging the digital divide and providing digital literacy education to improve work force readiness skills in adults. The 2021-22 cohort surpassed previous record impact numbers by reaching 5,488 adults during the program year. Approximately 1.6 million adults...
Office of Data and Innovation Recruiting for 3 Specialist Roles
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. The California Office of Data and Innovation (ODI) is recruiting for three key positions related to data. The office uses data, human-centered design and technology to create services that are easier for everyone to use. The positions are remote within California.
George Mason University Partners With AWS on Innovations, Research
George Mason University and Amazon have partnered to strengthen academic programming on emerging tech fields such as data center engineering and machine learning, and to implement ed-tech solutions for enrollment and other administrative needs, an announcement last week said. According to a news release, the university will make use of...
Insider Takes: State Department CIO on Workforce, Patching
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The chief information officer at the California Military Department (CMD), the state agency that includes the California Army...
Is Employment Department Ready for a Recession?
California’s Employment Development Department struggled to keep up with the demands of the pandemic. But a potential recession isn’t likely to be as intense, and the department has made several changes that could smooth the process of getting benefits. A cascade of tech layoffs, the strain of inflation...
