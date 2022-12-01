APPLE VALLEY, Calif - A dog is recovering at the vet after it was allegedly dragged by a driver in Apple Valley. It happened Friday around 8 a.m. near the area of Milpas Drive and Desert View Road. According to an Instagram post from Tammy Jarrard, she was driving along Milpas when another driver stopped her and told her that a driver up ahead in a white Chevrolet Tahoe was dragging a dog, and that she was calling 911.

21 HOURS AGO