foxla.com
Dog dragged by driver in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif - A dog is recovering at the vet after it was allegedly dragged by a driver in Apple Valley. It happened Friday around 8 a.m. near the area of Milpas Drive and Desert View Road. According to an Instagram post from Tammy Jarrard, she was driving along Milpas when another driver stopped her and told her that a driver up ahead in a white Chevrolet Tahoe was dragging a dog, and that she was calling 911.
Vehicle Allegedly Involved in Fatal Collision with Bicyclist, Crashes Again
Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA: A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the incident and located about a mile away involved in another traffic collision in the city of Chino Hills Sunday night. Chino Valley Fire Department responded to a traffic collision...
vvng.com
Human remains including skull found by a man walking his dog in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Human remains including a skull were found by a man walking his dog in Barstow, officials said. On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 6:27 P.M., Officer Alexander Moua from the Barstow Police Department was dispatched to the desert area East of I-15 and South of Arbuckle Street.
vvng.com
Memorial honors 14 killed, and 22 injured in December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– Seven years have gone by since the December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino, but a new memorial will ensure their story lives on. The completed design named the Curtain of Courage Memorial was unveiled this year, June 20, 2022, and...
Stolen Vehicle Erupts into Flames Ending Pursuit, Suspects Captured
Chino, San Bernardino County, CA: Suspects were taken into custody after a fiery end to a stolen vehicle pursuit around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the city of Chino. Pomona Police Department units were in pursuit of a stolen white vehicle that entered the 10 Freeway westbound to the southbound 57 Freeway.
Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino
Today marks seven years since 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino. Many more were left wounded. San Bernardino County marked recognition of the lives lost and impacted in a moment of silence at 10:55 a.m. on Friday. The county created the video below: Flags at all County facilities are being The post Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino appeared first on KESQ.
llu.edu
Alarming rates of HIV in Inland Empire emphasize need for testing for all
San Bernardino and Riverside counties are among the hardest hit by HIV in California, according to the CDC. They are also among the least tested in the nation. Jennifer Veltman, MD, chair of infectious diseases, pushes an initiative for all to get tested for HIV, regardless if one thinks they are at risk.
resourceworld.com
Apollo Silver intersects 133 g/t silver over 129 metres at Calico, California
Apollo Silver Corp. [APGO-TSXV; APGOF-OTCQB; 6ZF0-FSE] reported initial assay results from the recently completed phase 2 of the 2022 drill program at the Calico silver project, located in San Bernardino County, Southern California. Drilling continues to expand silver mineralization at depth up to approximately 100 metres below the base of...
Growing Peach Trees in the Desert
APPLE VALLEY -- Peaches litter the ground of the McDonald Peach Orchard, in Apple Valley, where owner Marge McDonald planted over 500 trees in 1996. Every year McDonald opens her peach orchard to the community to pick their own peaches. During a visit to the orchard, McDonald detailed how she was able to grow her orchard.
iebusinessdaily.com
It’s two strikes on Inland manufacturing
Manufacturing in the Inland Empire declined for the second consecutive month in November, according to data released last week. The region’s purchasing managers index for the next-to-last month of the year was 49.6, just below the 50 benchmark that determines if manufacturing is growing or receding, according to the Institute of Applied Research and Policy Analysis at Cal State San Bernardino.
