Read full article on original website
Related
lite987whop.com
CBB Recap and Roundup
Turnovers plague Govs in loss to Runnin’ Bulldogs. Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team was unable to overcome 29 turnovers and fell to Gardner-Webb, 62-58, Thursday, in the Winfield Dunn Center. Graduate student Yamia Johnson and senior Jada Roberson combined for 27 points and 50 percent from the field in front of the 1167-person crowd – the largest home attendance in nearly three seasons.
lite987whop.com
HCA Fights but Falls Short at Trigg County
After back to back games against TSSAA/KHSAA competition in which they scored fifty-four combined points, Heritage Christian would battle to put fifty-eight up against Trigg County alone. Unfortunately, the Wildcats scored seventy-one. A 71-58 final, that at times was not that close, also had several moments and stretches of positivity...
lite987whop.com
Clark Dean Moshier
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be Friday December 9th at 5pmat Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Charles Richard Maddux, Sr.
(88, Pembroke) Private services will be heard at a later date. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Ollie Henderson Jr
(Age 70) Funeral service will be Monday December 5th at 1pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Motorcyclist severely injured in Clarksville accident
A vehicle versus motorcycle accident Saturday night on Madison Street in Clarksville seriously injured the biker. Clarksville police say it happened on the westbound lanes between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive about 5:15 p.m. and the motorcyclist was listed in stable condition at a Nashville hospital. Names of those involved...
lite987whop.com
Janet Scroggins Holmes
Private memorial services for 71 year old Janet Scroggins Holmes of Benton, KY will be held at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
lite987whop.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
lite987whop.com
Threats cancel Bowling Green Christmas parade
A Christmas parade planned for yesterday in Bowling Green was canceled following threats directed at protesters at an Emmett Till rally. The Jaycees Christmas Parade in Bowling Green was canceled out of caution, as multiple protests were planned to demand justice for Till, the 14-year old Black teenager who was brutally beaten and shot in 1955 after a white woman alleged he whistled at her and touched her.
lite987whop.com
Man injured in accident at Parkway-I 24 interchange
A man was injured in a single vehicle accident Friday night at the Pennyrile Parkway-Interstate 24 interchange. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Spencer Turner says the man was attempting to merge from the Parkway onto I-24 East about 5:15 p.m. when he lost control on the ramp, went off the roadway and overturned after striking a ravine.
lite987whop.com
HPD investigating robbery at Jersey Mikes
Hopkinsville police are investigating a robbery from Saturday night at the Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. A male wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and a COVID mask told employees at the store that he had a gun just before 6 p.m. and demanded cash, according to police, who say the suspect fled the store on foot with money.
lite987whop.com
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
lite987whop.com
Lyon County judge-exec retiring a month early
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White is resigning from that post about a month early, but says his successor is ready to take over. Judge White says Judge-Elect Jamie Green took advantage of an opportunity to shadow him and his office the last year and he’s asked Governor Andy Beshear to appoint Green to take his place as soon as possible.
lite987whop.com
Grand jury to hear assault charge in stabbing incident
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear the felony assault charge against the man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the eye with a broom handle last month at a home on Peppermint Drive. During a preliminary hearing for 46-year old Chad Love Friday morning, Hopkinsville Police Officer Zach...
Comments / 0