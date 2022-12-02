ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class A girls basketball preseason breakdown

By Bill Hartlep
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iv5Oe_0jUiJiiH00
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Ashley Lippold puts a move on Aquinas Academy’s Lizzie Hardy during the 2022 WPIAL Class A girls championship game at Petersen Events Center.

Bishop Canevin captured its fifth WPIAL championship in the past seven seasons last winter and will open this season as the favorite again.

The Crusaders have four returning starters and lots of playoff experience. But several other Class A teams reached the postseason a year ago and are looking to knock the Crusaders off their throne.

Here is a rundown of players to watch, top 5 teams and other notables in WPIAL A girls basketball this season.

Preseason Player of the Year

Ashley Lippold, Bishop Canevin

5-9, senior, guard

16.0 points per game

Players to watch

Kelly Cleaver, Union

6-0, jr., F, 13.5 ppg

Katie Dryer, Avella

5-4, sr., G/F, 16.3 ppg

Bella Hite, Aquinas Academy

5-3, sr., G

Hailey Johnson, Monessen

5-9, jr., G/F, 8.0 ppg

Julie Spinelli, St. Joseph

5-10, jr., G/F, 14.5 ppg

Preseason Top 5

1. Bishop Canevin (18-10 last season)

The WPIAL champions graduated just one starter (Erin Jameson) from their starting five, which returns senior guards Ashley Lippold (16.0 ppg) and Mackenzie Huet, as well as senior forward Josie Bochicchio and sophomore forward Rachel Boehm. Senior guard Amber Cross was a key player off the bench.

2. Union (22-3)

The Scotties were co-champions in Section 1 last season and advanced to the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals. The group held opponents to a Class A-low 29.5 points per game. Union, which lost just one player to graduation, will be led by junior all-section forward Kelly Cleaver (13.5 ppg).

3. St. Joseph (10-15)

Four starters who helped St. Joseph reach the WPIAL semifinals as a No. 9 seed return — juniors Julie Spinelli, Anna Kreinbrook and Emma Swierczewski and sophomores Gia Richter. Freshmen Kasie Cienik and Ava Roxberry and sophomore Trinity Ingram also are expected to aid a lineup that upset Mapletown and three-time defending champion Rochester in the postseason last year.

4. West Greene (18-5)

The Pioneers captured the Section 2 title last season and averaged a Class A-high 59.1 points per game. They were hit hard by graduation, including all-section performers Anna Durbin (20.1 ppg) and Brooke Barner (12.1 ppg). Sophomore forward Kasie Meek returns after averaging 6.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

5. Aquinas Academy (14-8)

Aquinas Academy reached the WPIAL title game for the first time last season after winning a section title. Just one starter – senior guard/forward Bella Hite – returns, but junior Emily Fisher and Annie Austin, sophomore Violet Johnson and freshmen Ellie Junker and Tess Duer will be key contributors.

Notable

• In Class A, Jeannette dropped down from 2A and will join Section 3 with newcomer Hillel Academy, Leechburg, Riverview and St. Joseph. Aquinas Academy moved from Section 3 to 1.

• Monessen (17-7) has just nine players on its roster – five juniors, four freshmen – but will look to regain the success the Greyhounds found last year when they reached the WPIAL quarterfinals and PIAA playoffs. Hailey Johnson (8.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg), Avanti Stitch and Sidney Campbell return to the starting lineup.

• Eden Christian (10-11) looks to contend in Section 1 with a young lineup that includes sophomores Hope Haring, Ella D’Ippolito and Lanie Brogdon as well as senior Abby Stover.

• Riverview (5-14) has reached the playoffs in 12 of the past 13 seasons, including last year as the No. 12 seed. Senior Brionna Long, junior guard Lola Abraham and sophomores Katerina Tsambis and Lily Bauer return to the starting lineup. Abraham is a Pitt soccer commit.

• Anna Leonard steps in as the new head coach at Jeannette (0-19), which is looking to snap a 41-game losing streak. Seniors Frankie Crosby, Kira Wright, Savannah Lock and Jordan Bass are back to lead the Jayhawks.

Alignment

Section 1: Aquinas Academy, Bishop Canevin, Cornell, Eden Christian, Union

Section 2: Avella, Geibel, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen, West Greene

Section 3: Hillel Academy, Jeannette, Leechburg, Riverview, St. Joseph

Tags: Aquinas Academy, Avella, Bishop Canevin, Eden Christian, Jeannette, Monessen, Riverview, St. Joseph, Union, West Greene

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Hills Record boys basketball preview: Baldwin boys thinking big

Basketball season is underway. Here’s a look at the three boys teams in the South Hills Record coverage area:. Baldwin boys basketball coach Jeff Ackermann has lofty expectations for 2022-23. “Our goals this year are to continue to move the program forward,” Ackermann said. “We want to compete for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Defense fuels Norwin boys past Uniontown in tournament final

Norwin is trying to develop a defensive identity early in the season. The fact that said development has come with two wins in two games is a bonus that second-year coach Lance Maha will gladly take. “We want to be a good halfcourt defensive team,” Maha said. “When we share...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Expectations high for ‘underestimated’ Bethel Park girls

Optimism is abundant in the Bethel Park girls basketball program. “The team is very excited for the season to start,” coach Samantha Loadman said. “We’ve been putting in the work for months and can’t wait to start playing some games. “We expect to show up for...
Tribune-Review

Westinghouse ends City League’s 25-year wait, tops Steel Valley to reach state finals

No City League football team has reached the state finals in 25 years, but Westinghouse is headed there next week. The rest of Western Pennsylvania might be surprised but the Bulldogs sure aren’t. Senior running back Khalil Taylor ran for 157 yards and one of four Westinghouse rushing touchdowns Friday night, and the defense stifled WPIAL champion Steel Valley, 26-7, in a PIAA Class 2A semifinal at West Mifflin. The last time a City League team reached the state championship game was Perry in 1997.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New coach with college ties looks to turn around North Hills girls program

Tony Grenek wants his new team to stand up to the bullies. Grenek, hired this offseason to lead North Hills’ struggling girls basketball program, brings years of success in the college ranks and hopes that now translates to the high school game. “My wife and I just absolutely love...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt defensive tackle Kancey to skip Panthers’ bowl game

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year, is skipping the Panthers’ bowl game. Kancey, a junior, alluded to a health issue in an Instagram post as the main reason behind the decision. “Thanks to the best trainers in the country...
d9and10sports.com

Listen Live to Port Allegany vs. Union-New Castle via Lawrence County Sportsnet

CLARION, Pa. – Listen live to the PIAA Class 1A semifinal football game between Port Allegany and Union-New Castle on the Lawrence County Sportsnet. The audio-only broadcast (video is available through the NFHS Network with a subscription – $11.99 per month) will start at 6:30 p.m. with LCS’s James Dotson, Tim Contineza, and Lee Mohn on the call from Clarion’s Memorial Stadium.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Status of Pitt’s Remaining 2023 Commitments

It’s been a rough couple week for the Pitt Panthers in terms of defections from the program, either through decommitments or transfers. Wide receiver Jaylon Barden, defensive back Judson Tallandier, cornerback Khalil Anderson and defensive end Sam Williams all announced this week their intentions of transferring. Keep in mind, some transfers are 100% the decision of the player, while others are “encouraged” by the program. In terms of de-commitments, Pitt lost 3-star cornerback Brice Pollock and 3-star offensive lineman Phillip Daniels.
wtae.com

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh merging two parishes

PITTSBURGH — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced another parish merger. Saint Blaise Parish in Midland and Saint Monica Parish in Beaver Falls will combine to become the new Saint Augustine Parish. The merger takes effect on Jan. 2. It will reduce the number of parishes in the...
Tribune-Review

'Generational changing' investments poised to remake Western Pa.'s trails system

Described as “generational changing,” recently awarded investments in rails-to-trails will help connect more than 100 miles of recreational trails in Western Pennsylvania, opening previously unrealized pathways to communities poised to benefit economically. Murrysville to Rankin. O’Hara to East Deer. Aspinwall to Homewood. Plans are underway to grow and...
Tribune-Review

Trail towns poised to capitalize on increasing access, popularity of rails-to-trails

Lauren Edinger and her husband, Edd Velez, whitewashed an antique tin ceiling in their future ice cream and sandwich shop in the former J.H. Shoop & Sons building in Freeport. The repurposing of the century-plus-old retail building — home to one of the oldest family-owned men’s clothing stores in the country when it closed in 2005 after 175 years — is part of the renaissance of businesses in the riverside borough.
KDKA News Radio

Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel

Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
earnthenecklace.com

Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?

For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy