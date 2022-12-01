ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nftplazas.com

Lost Jimi Hendrix Photography Re-Emerges on The Blockchain

In ’67, high-flying celebrity photographer Donald Silverstein caught up with the late guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. Resulting in an intimate photoshoot as the master musician prepared to release his second studio album. Back then, this meeting of artistic talents resulted in two of Jimi Hendrix’s most iconic photographs. However,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy