KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to alleged Garrison murder

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to an alleged murder in Garrison on Dec. 3. Officials said that they considered David Lawrence Davis II armed and dangerous before they found him and took him into custody. During their search, […]
KETK / FOX51 News

A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KLTV

Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “accidental shooting” at a Max-A-Mart in Emory. Sheriff’s office and DPS officials are at the scene of an accidental shooting at the intersection of US Highways 69 and 19, according to a social media post from the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020

Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX Man Charged With Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14

A Tyler, Texas man was arrested earlier this month after attempting to meet young girls online for sex through an online messaging service. While this “predator sting” operation wasn’t done by law enforcement the details of the case were handed over to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing the details 67-year-old Newell Vandergriff was arrested and charged, his bond to be released from custody was set at $350,000.
easttexasradio.com

Accidental Shooting Sends Firefighter To Hospital

A Palestine firefighter was injured by a handgun accidentally going off outside of Palestine Fire Station #2 on Saturday, Dec. 3, according to Palestine Police Department. They transported the firefighter to Palestine’s hospital and expected recovery. But, allegedly, he showed off his new gun to co-workers when it discharged and is now on administrative leave while Police investigate.
PALESTINE, TX
101.5 KNUE

When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas

When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Flint man who killed stepfather gets $105 back in court fines

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man serving a life sentence for killing his stepfather will stay in prison but save $105 in fines following an appeals court decision. Christopher Renor Earl, 36, was found guilty by jury in December 2021. Earl attacked and killed Roy Bailey after Bailey had been upset with Earl because Earl would not help around the house or get a job.
FLINT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Halloween hit and run suspect sued by victim’s family

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 16-year-old who was involved in an alleged hit and run on Oct. 30 has been sued to recover “significant losses,” according to a press release from the McGuire Firm. According to a press release, Noah Mireles was run over by a vehicle in Tyler, after leaving a Halloween party dressed […]
TYLER, TX
