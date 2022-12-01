ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Americans boost spending as inflation slows slightly

By Sylvan Lane
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIPik_0jUhxgRu00

Consumer prices rose at slightly slower rates in October even as Americans boosted their spending, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a closely watched inflation gauge, rose 0.3 percent in October and 6 percent since the same month a year ago. While the monthly inflation rate stayed even with September’s 0.3 percent increase in prices, the annual inflation rate dropped from 6.3 percent in September.

Without food and energy prices, the PCE index rose 0.2 percent on the month in October — down from a 0.5 percent monthly increase in September — and 5 percent on the year.

The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve’s preferred way to track inflation and heavily influences how high the central bank hikes or cuts interest rates. The slight slowdown in price growth keeps the Fed on track to keep boosting rates, but likely in smaller increments.

The Fed’s monetary policy committee is set to meet Dec. 13-14 and is expected to hike rates for the seventh time this year.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday the bank needs to see “substantially more evidence” to believe inflation is steadily falling before halting its rate hikes. The Fed aims for a 2 percent annual inflation rate, which is well below current levels of price growth.

“Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability,” Powell said in a speech hosted by The Brookings Institution.

Higher interest rates are meant to slow the economy by giving households and businesses less money to spend on goods and services. While the Fed is aiming to slow the economy into lower inflation without causing a recession, the bank’s own projections from September foresee a significant increase in unemployment by the end of 2023.

For now, many Americans are pushing through higher prices as a strong job market propels wages.

Personal consumption expenditures — a measure of consumer spending — rose 0.8 percent in October and 0.5 percent when adjusting for inflation. American paychecks rose 0.7 percent on the month and 0.4 percent when adjusting for inflation, up from 0.3 percent and 0 percent respectively in September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Prayer vigil scheduled for oil worker severely injured in Friday morning blast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prayer vigil is set to take place Saturday for the oil worker injured in a blast Friday morning in Bakersfield. The worker was identified as Leo Andrade. Danielle Andrade, Leo’s wife, said he is being treated at Kern Medical for critical injuries to his legs. A prayer vigil is set […]
Reuters

European shares dip as financials, energy stocks weigh

Dec 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by financials and energy stocks, as strong U.S. services activity data spurred fears that the Federal Reserve could stick to its aggressive rate hike approach.
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
KGET

17-year-old in critical condition following McDonald Way apartment complex shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen severely wounded Saturday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers and emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of McDonald Way just before 2 p.m. Police said the 17-year-old male victim was found with […]
KGET

Here’s where Trump’s GOP rivals stand on potential 2024 bids

Former President Trump kicked off the 2024 presidential election campaign season when he became the first major candidate to announce a White House bid just a week after the midterm elections. Trump has been the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party since he was first elected president in 2016, but he has garnered blame from many opponents and allies for the […]
KGET

Oil well worker sent to hospital with critical injuries after being blown off rig

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A worker filling in an abandoned oil well at California Avenue and Easton Drive was taken to the hospital after suffering major injuries when a rig blowout occurred and blew him off the platform, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to reports of a potential oil […]
KGET

Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
KGET

Biden says Walker doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate

President Biden on Friday said that Republican candidate Herschel Walker does not deserve to be in the Senate, just days ahead of the runoff in Georgia on Tuesday. During a stop at a International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) fundraiser in Boston, Biden emphasized the differences between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), and Walker.  “And […]
KGET

People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities

As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
KGET

Ridgecrest police make arrest in connection to homicide

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story contained the victim’s name. It has been removed. RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound and arrested his girlfriend on suspicion of murder, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. The police department said they found a […]
KGET

Do you think the economy is headed in the right direction?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Joe Biden signed a bill Friday that averted a strike among rail workers that could have led to massive layoffs and a supply chain disaster. Biden’s signature blocks a strike among rail workers that could have stalled the flow of goods just before the holidays. It comes on the same […]
KGET

BPD searches for vehicle burglary suspect

BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect, according to a news release form the department. The burglary happened on Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of McDonald Way, just south of Belle Terrace Road. The suspect is described as a man in his […]
KGET

Police searching for hit-and-run driver involved in deadly pedestrian collision

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the location of the incident. It has been corrected. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Friday night. The collision was reported on White Lane near South Real Road at around 9:45 p.m. Investigators said a man was […]
KGET

KGET

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy