ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ohio State a contender for top prospect in the Transfer Portal

247Sports reported on Tuesday evening that standout Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II was going to put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal and the talented defensive back did that Wednesday morning. Tennessee, Ole Miss and Syracuse were the programs that immediately reached out. As the day went on, talking...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State's Jaylen Johnson enters transfer portal

The transfer portal is officially open beginning on Monday. A number of players from around the country had already announced their intent to transfer, but Monday marks the day they can officially put their names in the portal and begin to be contacted by other programs. Until Monday, no Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BM5: Latest Ohio State intrigue on Playoff, Portal, Personnel

Playoff preparation. Portal permutations. Personnel on the move. It's nuts right now in college football and Columbus is hardly spared the craziness. Ohio State is preparing for Georgia in a Peach Bowl/CFP semifinal, while seeing its roster change and transfer targets emerge ... as staffers come and go?. Who better...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news

Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

247Sports

63K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy