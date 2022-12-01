Read full article on original website
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
cohaitungchi.com
Fifth Avenue Shopping at Florida Prices!
Fifth Avenue in Manhattan is synonymous with prestigious outlets, stylish eating places, historic landmarks and wonderful leisure. Naples, Florida‘s fifth Avenue South isn't dissimilar, providing a number of the metropolis’s most noteworthy structure and a pleasant buying and eating expertise. Photograph credit score Nita Ettinger. This historic fundamental...
WINKNEWS.com
Concert to support local musicians affected by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A benefit happening at the Nautri Parrot Oasis helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian after many venues where musicians played didn’t survive the storm. A cheerful atmosphere at the event with everyone enjoying the live musical performances. The Rock to Rebuild Benefit Concert started on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Holiday events in Southwest Florida
Fox 4 has an up-to-date list of holiday celebrations happening across Southwest Florida all month long
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL
Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
macaronikid.com
Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs
The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
thedailymiaminews.com
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters, Denied Insurance Claims
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters,. Every day, thousands of homeowners have their property damage claims denied or are offered less than their claim is worth for their property damage claim by their insurance company. LA Consulting get full compensation for your property damage.
Governor DeSantis announces funding for Hurricane Ian victims
The state is providing up to $25 million to help with building materials to help verified nonprofit organizations to restore damaged homes to liveable conditions for people impacted by the storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Frontier Airlines announces new $2K annual flight pass
The average flight out of Southwest Florida International Airport will cost you around $370, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. But Frontier Airlines hopes you’ll drop $2,000 on their new go-wild pass to fly wherever, whenever—with some restrictions. Frequent flyers Lenard and Kathy Lackman, of Englewood, say...
Lee County launches housing website for Hurricane Ian-impacted residents
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian-impacted residents can connect to resources for housing needs with the new Lee County storm website. The page features a one-stop location for housing resources. Click on the house icon, or look for “Housing” on the left rail. The newly launched housing-dedicated...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance. Chances are that once you visit them, you will keep going back for more time and time again.
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
Colorado lands first five-star recruit of 'Coach Prime' era
Unsurprisingly, Watkins is excited about the opportunity to play under "Coach Prime." On Sunday, Watkins told 247 Sports that Sanders was a "big influence" on him, and he'll have him playing at his "best ability." "He is that guy," Watkins said of Sanders. "Man, he did it on the field,...
usf.edu
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
Vote Now: Who is the best QB in Southwest Florida?
Southwest Florida high school football might be known for physical running games, but this area of the state has some prolific passers as well. A handful of teams in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties threw the ball around this season, leading to some quarterbacks putting up impressive numbers. ...
Marconews.com
Marco Island’s new jewel: Veterans’ Community Park is almost ready for the public
After nearly a year of construction, Marco’s Veterans’ Community Park is coming back in a big way. First, the city of Marco Island will be hosting a joint event with Christmas Island Style. The 2022 Annual Tree Lighting and Community Celebration will mark the reopening of the park.
WINKNEWS.com
Fund the Field stadium renovation campaign in jeopardy at Fort Myers High School
The Fund the Field program at Fort Myers High School was raising money to renovate the high school stadium. But some donors have backed out, and the school needs to get the remaining money from outside the area. Steven Cato is the athletic director at Fort Myers High School, and...
WINKNEWS.com
New York woman makes lost and found Facebook page for boats
It’s a lost and found for missing boats. Many people cannot find their boats two months after Hurricane Ian and now there is a Facebook page dedicated to getting them back to their rightful owners. The admin of the page lives in New York, but she the problems in...
