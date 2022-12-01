Read full article on original website
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
Montana state Rep.-elect Zooey Zephyr is the first openly trans woman elected to the state legislature. She and other lawmakers across the country are now faced with trying to curb anti-LGBTQ bills.
montanakaimin.com
ASUM closes public meeting for ‘student privacy’ to discipline senator
Members of the University of Montana’s student government swore to confidentiality Wednesday before closing its Nov. 30 meeting because of “student privacy law,” a move that one open-meetings expert said could be illegal under Montana law. The Associated Students of the University of Montana met privately as...
Lower Miller Creek subdivision debuts before Missoula City Council
The Riverfront Trails subdivision is planned on 92 acres off Old Bitterroot and Lower Miller Creek roads.
Missoula Crime Report: Barricaded Suspect Identified and Charged
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged nine new complaints this week, which is one less than last week and significantly lower than the number of cases we have seen the past few months. County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said they always welcome a light week, but they never want to get too comfortable.
Lake County man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
A Pablo man was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday after admitting to trafficking fentanyl pills.
Marijuana illness among youth on the rise in Missoula
According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 25% of youth in Missoula are now using marijuana on a regular basis.
More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities
Gov. Greg Gianforte called on parents — and grandparents, aunts and uncles — to help close the learning gap that emerged after the COVID-19 pandemic by doing one thing. “It’s easy. Please read to your kids 20 minutes a day. This will help close the gap,” Gianforte said. Reading and math scores have fallen in […] The post More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Update: Missing Endangered Person Advisory canceled for Isabela Henderson
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for 14-year-old Isabela Henderson.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 936 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,617,993 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,884 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 227,479 doses have been administered and 77,174 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
NBCMontana
Crash reported north of Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on U.S. 12 north of Lolo. The crash is partially blocking the roadway, and is located 2.50 miles north of Junction US 93 South-Lolo.
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
Missoula Man on Probation Gets Caught With Heroin, Meth, and Pills
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 25th, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle for having an expired registration. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 46-year-old Mathew Brown. The officer knew that Brown was on felony probation. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana
Crews battle structure fire near Blue Mountain in Missoula Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews raced to knock down a structure fire just south of Missoula Friday afternoon. Emergency crews are still on scene working to contain the flames. The blaze is in the Blue Mountain area on Forest Hill Trail. Our live weather camera picked up a large smoke...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try next time you are around.
NBCMontana
Black ice reported on Highway 93
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are reports of several vehicles off the road on Highway 93 south between Missoula and Lolo. Please drive carefully and stay aware of black ice in the area.
I-90 eastbound near Frenchtown reopens after semi-truck fire
Interstate 90 eastbound has been reopened following a Saturday morning semi-truck fire. The freeway was closed for several hours.
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
Watch Missoula Born Actor in New ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Trailer
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents not to allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
