“Pay the Day” promotional discount at the YMCA
(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are full of tasty temptations, followed by the big push to form New Year’s resolutions. The YMCA of Central New York could be a good place to start that search for a resolution. There is still plenty of time to enjoy the YMCA’s “Pay the Day” promotion, where folks can sign up for a December membership, and pay an amount that is equal to the date on which they sign up.
Chick-fil-A Opening Thursday in Huntington
The Chick-fil-A restaurant on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station will open its doors Thursday, the second pending business to announce it is opening Monday. It will be open for dine-in, drive-through and carry-out customers from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A restaurants Read More ...
Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore
Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
Great ‘home Trinidadian food’ at this new rum bar in Flatbush
Chef Osei Blackett already co-owns and operates two successful “quick-serve” Caribbean restaurants on Flatbush Avenue (they’re called Picky Eaters; think jerk wings, fish sandwiches, and fries), but when this space opened up over the summer right near Avenue D, he decided he wanted to do something different. So he opened Ariapita.
GI specialist leaves NYU Langone for Florida Gastro Group
Sonja Olsen, MD, a gastroenterology and hepatology specialist, has left New York City-based NYU Langone Health to join the Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Dr. Olsen will be the area's only transplant hepatologist, joining five other GI specialists at Gastro Group. Gastro Group of the...
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
Oyster Bay Sending Trucks to Help Huntington After Fire
The Town of Oyster Bay is sending five trash trucks to Huntington to make up for Saturday night’s loss of six trash trucks by fire. Deputy Supervisor John McCarron said that two vehicles were rescued from the line of trucks that caught fire and driven Read More ...
Pine beetles killing thousands of trees across Suffolk County
Thousands of trees infected by the southern pine beetle (SPB) will be cut down across Suffolk County in the coming weeks. SPB have been found in regions across Suffolk County. Previously, the beetle had only been verified in seven parks and preserves on Long Island. They are considered one of the most destructive pests for pine trees.
Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police
HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
‘Best feeling ever’ – Parade honors Farmingdale football’s Long Island Championship
Farmingdale is celebrating their high school varsity football team’s victory in the Long Island Championship. The team was honored with a parade along Main Street after the team clinched the title for the first time in 21 years last weekend. “I was there, and the excitement was palpable in...
15 Free Things to Do in Babylon, NY
Suffolk County has 10 towns, and Babylon is one of them. It’s a far cry from the controlled chaos of New York City, and if you’re looking for an easygoing time, then this place is perfect for you. It’s also not that far from the famous beaches...
5 Historic Houses Shimmering With Holiday Decor to Visit This Season
If a relaxing holiday escape is in the cards, you can step back in time and get some seasonal inspiration at one of New York’s many historic sites. We’ve rounded up five houses outside of Brooklyn that have festively decked their period rooms and are offering special tours and programs.
How much to tip building staff, tipping advice from a veteran doorman, & more
This week readers visted Brick Underground for our annual holiday tipping guide. We updated how much you should give your doorman, super, porter, and other building staff this year in part to reflect the impact of inflation. Also of interest: A 22-year veteran doorman in an Upper East Side rental...
Where to See the Nutcracker Ballet Performed on Long Island
The classic ballet is synonymous with the Christmas season. Watch the story of the little girl who makes friends with a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve to help battle the evil Mouse King, all set to Tchaikovsky’s eloquent music. American Dance Theatre of Long Island –...
Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!
Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
LI Weight Loss Doctor Announces First Ever Awareness Campaign and Weight Loss Scholarship
Dr. Howard Goodman and his practice, the Long Island Weight Loss Center in Merrick, New York, has launched an educational campaign, “Slim Down Long Island,” to bring awareness to the obesity epidemic as people begin to set their new year’s resolutions. In addition to the campaign, the practice is also offering a Weight Loss Scholarship to one individual who will win a free 12-week weight loss plan, valued at $6,000.
Police: Medford teen threatened LGBTQ students at Sequoya High School
The student sent messages threatening to kill or injured LGBTQ people and every girl at the school.
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study
SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study.
