Basketball scoreboard: North Hall girls edged by North Oconee in region opener

North Hall's Kristina Peach and Athena Vachtsevanos each had 12 points in a 47-46 loss to North Oconee on Thursday in Bogart.

Rylee Thompson had nine points for North Hall (3-1, 0-1 Region 8-4A).

Up next, North Halll hosts Gilmer at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 31, SUGAR HILL CHRISTIAN 29: Camille Hoffmann had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Lightning in a come-from-behind win Thursday. Ellie Roberts had six points and seven rebounds for Lanier Christian.

Up next, Lanier Christian faces White Creek on Tuesday.

CEDAR SHOALS GIRLS 65, JOHNSON 27: Marijane See had a team-high seven points for the Lady Knights (0-2) on Thursday in Athens. Kenisha Avila and Nataly Mota each finished with five points for Johnson.

On Saturday, Johnson faces West Hall at 12:30 p.m.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.