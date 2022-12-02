ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times

Basketball scoreboard: North Hall girls edged by North Oconee in region opener

By Bill Murphy
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47x8u4_0jUhaZyE00

North Hall's Kristina Peach and Athena Vachtsevanos each had 12 points in a 47-46 loss to North Oconee on Thursday in Bogart.

Rylee Thompson had nine points for North Hall (3-1, 0-1 Region 8-4A).

Up next, North Halll hosts Gilmer at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 31, SUGAR HILL CHRISTIAN 29: Camille Hoffmann had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Lightning in a come-from-behind win Thursday. Ellie Roberts had six points and seven rebounds for Lanier Christian.

Up next, Lanier Christian faces White Creek on Tuesday.

CEDAR SHOALS GIRLS 65, JOHNSON 27: Marijane See had a team-high seven points for the Lady Knights (0-2) on Thursday in Athens. Kenisha Avila and Nataly Mota each finished with five points for Johnson.

On Saturday, Johnson faces West Hall at 12:30 p.m.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Cedar Grove blanks Oconee in Georgia AAA football semifinals

DECATUR, GEORGIA – Cedar Grove wasn’t going to let an early missed opportunity in their Class AAA state semifinal match-up against Oconee County cost them a chance at another state title appearance. The Saints ran a 17-play drive that spanned 7:19 in the first quarter and came away without points. ...
bartowsportszone.com

Demons end Canes' playoff run in semifinals

Warner Robins won the ground war and the turnover battle Friday night in the GHSA Class 5A semifinals and defeated the visiting Cartersville Purple Hurricanes, 35-10. The Demons leaned heavily on their own rushing attack and the Warner Robins' defense severely limited the Hurricanes' ground game. Cartersville also turned the ball over an uncharacteristic four times in the loss.
Scorebook Live

Gainsville survives Roswell to advance to 6A state finals

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA – With Roswell one yard and an extra point away from tying the game with under one minute remaining, the Gainesville defense made a stand. With a spot in the Class AAAAAA state finals on the line, the Red Elephants forced back-to-back stops on defense after the Hornets got ...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director

Clark Atlanta University has announced that Jerel Drew will be the educational institution’s new athletic director. Prior to his new role at Clark Atlanta, Drew — who is a native of Thomasville, Georgia — served as the athletic director for the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI). In his previous role, Drew led the charge […] The post Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
dawgnation.com

Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage

ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
WGAU

Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’

ATHENS — If you judged Saturday’s performance by the Georgia football defensive performance by the wow plays, you’d have thought the group had a great day. Chris Smith made a heads-up play to return a blocked kick for a touchdown. Smael Mondon picked off a pass that deflected off an LSU player’s helmet. Jalen Carter picked up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm and flashed a No. 1 pose with his free hand.
DawgsDaily

ESPN College Gameday Makes Picks for SECCG

Championship weekend has officially arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers. A win this weekend for Georgia would go a long way as they would ...
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Georgia

The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
NBC News

HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
WHEREISTHEBUZZ

Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with Bojangles

Top Music Executive Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter ink development deal with restaurant franchise Bojangles. Coach K who is responsible for Hip Hop stars Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and more partnered with Mel Carter who just recently launched his label, Second Estate Records under Warner Music. Prior, Carter served as the SVP of A&R for Republic Records.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family reacts to learning motive behind football player’s murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a star football player killed outside a Dave & Buster’s is thanking the community after an emotional day in court Friday. Elijah DeWitt, 17, was shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills on Oct. 5. Two teenagers, 19-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, were arrested in his death days later. Police originally said DeWitt knew his killers, but later said they had just recently met at the same Dave & Buster’s days before the murder.
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
171
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy