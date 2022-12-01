Meet Sereena Quick, The First Black Woman To Own A Chick-fil-A In All Of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, And Delaware

Read full article on original website
Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!. The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Best Restaurants in Springfield, PA
Whether you're looking for brunch in the city or lunch, Tavola Restaurant + Bar in Springfield, PA, has what you want. With a menu specializing in Italian cuisine, you can't go wrong with Tavola. Plus, the restaurant features an outdoor bar with golf course views. You can enjoy the weather while sipping a cold beer or cocktail or enjoying some live music. The restaurant is a great place to catch up with friends, and you're sure to enjoy your meal. The restaurant's menu features a full-service bar with a wide variety of microbrews. There are also several signature cocktails. In the winter, Tavola offers heat lamps and a misting system to keep you comfortable. On hot days, enjoy a signature shrimp cocktail.
Woman reported missing since Friday in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating endangered 73-year-old missing person Minnie Pendergrass. She was last seen on Tuesday, December 2, 2022, at 2:37 p.m., on the 6100 block of Old York Road. She is 5’5″, 150lbs. Anyone with any information on Minnie’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911. The post Woman reported missing since Friday in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA
Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
Pa. city No. 2 most rat-infested in the U.S.: Census
Good thing they have so many cats around. Philadelphia has been found to be the second most rat-infested city in the whole U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: Researchers discover rats can groove when you play Lady Gaga and other pop. Music, a new study suggests. Axios Seattle reports how information from a...
No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why
Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
14-year-old girl reported missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police are searching for a missing girl in Philadelphia this week. The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Angel Armstead. Angel was last seen on December 3rd, 2022, at approximately 6:00pm on the 24xx block of N 30th Street. Angel is 14 years old, 5’7″, 120 lbs., black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink headband, black jacket, blue jeans, and tan boots. We ask that anyone with information on Angel Armstead’s whereabouts contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or 911. The post 14-year-old girl reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
South Philly shooting leaves one dead
A man was shot in the eye and back outside a South Philadelphia supermarket Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black
TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
NJ boy, 14, fatally shot after attending birthday party
A 14-year-old New Jersey boy was fatally shot after a birthday party Saturday night, authorities said.
Woman shot 3 times while in car in West Philadelphia
A woman was hospitalized after being shot three times while in a car in West Philadelphia.
New Video Links Philly City Worker's Killer To Bronx Shooting: Police
Philadelphia police have released new video of a shooting in New York City that they say is linked to the killing of a Philly parking authority worker last month. The city employee was walking along the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue on Nov. 25 when an unknown man walked up behind him and shot him in the head point blank, as Daily Voice has reported.
